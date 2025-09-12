Woman murdered, body dumped on roadside in Kitui

A 44-year-old woman was found murdered and her body dumped on the roadside in a village in Mutomo, Kitui County.

Police said Moli Kilonzo was murdered on September 10, 2025 in the area and her body dumped on Syunguni-Mutomo road.

The motive of the murder was not immediately disclosed.

The body wad found with blood oozing from the mouth. It is believed she was killed at the scene as there were signs of struggle there, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy. Police said the woman’s boyfriend was detained for grilling in connection with the murder.

She was the third woman to be reported murdered in the area, police said.

In Kiangodu location, Chuka, Tharaka Nithi, a woman was found murdered and her body abandoned in a farm.

The body of Fridah Karendi Mbaka, 35 was found half naked with blood oozing from her mouth.

Police said they suspect she was assaulted and strangled.

The motive of the murder was not immediately established.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

Teams of detectives were Friday sent to the area to pursue the murder with an aim of arresting suspects.

Police said the incidents are isolated and they are actively pursuing suspects in the murder.

Another woman identified as Juliet Kianda, 43 was earlier found dead on a river bank of Kinyuru river in Kithino, Tharaka Nithi County.

Police said they had arrested three suspects over the September 10, 2025 incident.

The bodies are lying in mortuaries pending an autopsy.

Three suspects including the husband of the woman were arrested over the murder.

Elsewhere, police in Ekerenyo, Nyamira County are now investigating murder following an autopsy on the body of Thomas Nyamongo, 20.

The body of Nyamongo had been found on the roadside in Matongo area on August 26, 2025 after his murder

An autopsy conducted on the body on September 9 confirmed he had head injuries inflicted by a blunt object, police said.

Police are now looking for suspects in the murder incident.