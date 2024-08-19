Woman’s Body Found on Roadside in Athi River After Suspected Murder 

Police are investigating suspected murder in a case where the body of a woman was found on the roadside in Athi River, Machakos County.

The body of Dolphine Moragua Nyamwamu, 30 was found on the roadside in Tuffoam area within Sabaki.

She did not have physical injuries at the time of the discovery on Saturday August 17.

The body was moved to Shalom Hospital Mortuary awaiting autopsy.

Elsewhere in Kahuro, Murang’a County, one Martin Mwangi Kabura, 29 died after falling into a pit latrine.

The deceased slipped and fell into the latrine after he accidentally slipped, witnesses and colleagues said.

According to police and other workers, Kabura and the team were working together filling the pit latrine with debris after it had collapsed when he accidentally slipped and fell inside the pit latrine and was fatally hit by the debris.

The body was retrieved from the pit latrine by an excavator with the help of Muranga County government personnel.

The body with visible injuries was removed to Muriranjas sub-county hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy.

Meanwhile, in Kiirua, Meru County, a 59 year old man died by suicide.

The body of George Bundi was found hanging on a tree and tied on a rope around his neck in Ibii village within Murinya sub-location.

The body had no physical injuries and no suicide note was found. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

In Kosele, Rachuonyo, Homa Bay County, the body of a man was found hanging on the rafter of a roof after suspected suicide.

The incident happened in Namba Saye village in Nyalenda sub-location, police said.

Police said the body was hanging with a wire around the neck with blood oozing from the mouth and on the right ear.

The body was searched and a torn, washed out, and unclear suicide note bidding goodbye to his family was recovered from his right trouser’s pocket.

No identification documents were found on him.

The body was taken to Rachuony South sub-county hospital mortuary awaiting identification and postmortem.

A pair of sandals, the tablets, and the suicide note were taken and kept as exhibits for forensic examination.

Cases of suicide have been on the rise amid calls for action to stop the trend.