Woman’s body found stuffed in sack at Sasumua Dam in Nyandarua

Police in Nyandarua County are investigating murder after the body of an unidentified woman was discovered stuffed inside a sack and floating in Sasumua Dam in South Kinangop.

The body was discovered on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at Choriri Village after a local alerted police to the presence of a body floating in the dam.

According to police, they recovered a sack tied at one end near the shores of Sasumua Dam.

Upon opening the sack, officers found the body of a woman estimated to be 25 years old. The deceased was naked, with both hands and legs tied.

A stone had also been placed inside the sack, apparently to weigh down the body and prevent it from floating.

A preliminary examination revealed visible injuries and bruises around the neck, mouth and private parts, raising suspicions that the woman may have been assaulted before her death.

Police suspect that strangulation and blunt-force trauma may have been involved, although the exact cause of death is yet to be established.

The dam supplies much of its water to Nairobi for consumption.

The scene was documented before the body was transferred to Engineer County Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Police have launched investigations to establish the woman’s identity, the circumstances surrounding her death and those responsible for the suspected murder.

Elsewhere, police in Tana River County have arrested a 38-year-old man suspected of fatally stabbing a 20-year-old man following a fight at Odha Shopping Centre in Tarasaa Sub-County.

The deceased, identified as Brighton Jillo, was reportedly attacked on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at around 6.15pm after a confrontation involving two other men.

Upon proceeding to establish what was happening, a police officer discovered Jillo lying by the roadside in a pool of blood.

Police rushed to the scene and established that the deceased had sustained multiple stab wounds.

The injuries were on the left side of his rib cage, left upper arm and left thigh.

Preliminary investigations established that Jillo had been in the company of a friend at the shopping centre when an altercation broke out between him and two other young men for reasons that remain unclear.

During the confrontation, one of the assailants allegedly drew a knife from its sheath, chased Jillo and caught up with him before stabbing him repeatedly.

The attackers subsequently fled, with one escaping into a nearby thicket.

However, acting on intelligence, police launched a manhunt and arrested a suspect identified as Mohammed Dada, 38, at Gubani Village in Tarasaa Location at around 9.45pm.

Officers recovered a bloodstained knife, its scabbard and a white kikoi from the suspect.

The scene was documented and processed before Jillo’s body was moved to Malindi Sub-County Hospital Mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

The suspect is expected to face further investigations as police pursue the circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing.