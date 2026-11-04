Colbie Caillat is an American singer-songwriter and musician with an estimated net worth of $11 million. She built her fortune through album sales, hit singles, songwriting, collaborations, live performances and music royalties. She rose to international fame in 2007 with her debut album, Coco, which featured the hit song “Bubbly” and achieved double Platinum certification in the United States.

Over the years, Caillat has released several successful albums, including Breakthrough, All of You, Christmas in the Sand, Gypsy Heart and The Malibu Sessions. Her music has earned her two Grammy Awards, including recognition for her collaboration with Jason Mraz on “Lucky” and her contribution to Taylor Swift’s Fearless album.

Beyond her solo career, Caillat has worked with established musicians, formed the country-pop group Gone West and launched her independent record label. These activities have contributed to her estimated $11 million fortune.

Colbie Caillat Net Worth $11 Million Date of Birth May 28, 1985 Place of Birth Malibu, California

Early Life

Colbie Marie Caillat was born on May 28, 1985, in Malibu, California. Her father, Ken Caillat, is a record producer who won a Grammy for his work on Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 album Rumours. He later co-produced Colbie’s first four albums and encouraged her interest in songwriting.

Her parents gave her the nickname Coco when she was an infant. She grew up in Newbury Park, California, where she developed an early interest in music.

Caillat initially took piano lessons but became more interested in singing after watching Lauryn Hill perform in the 1993 film Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit. The performance inspired her to pursue a career as a vocalist. She began taking singing lessons and made her first onstage appearance during a school talent show in sixth grade.

As a teenager, she gained experience performing and recording music. Producer Mikal Blue later hired her to sing on techno tracks played at fashion shows. At 19, she learned to play the acoustic guitar, while Blue helped her record the first song she had written.

Caillat twice auditioned for the television singing competition American Idol, but she did not progress beyond the pre-audition stage. During her second attempt, she performed her original song “Bubbly.”

Although she did not make it onto the show, her music found an audience online. Her MySpace profile became popular, making her the platform’s top unsigned singer in her genre for four consecutive months. That online following helped introduce her music to a wider audience before she secured mainstream success.

Coco

Caillat released her debut album, Coco, in July 2007 through Universal Republic Records. The album reached number five on the Billboard 200 and topped the Billboard Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts.

Its commercial performance was a major turning point in her career. Coco received double Platinum certification in the United States and Gold certifications in several other countries, including Australia, France, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore and Switzerland.

The album’s biggest hit was “Bubbly.” The song reached number five on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the Adult Alternative Songs, Adult Contemporary and Adult Top 40 charts.

It also performed strongly internationally, reaching number one in Australia, Brazil, Canada and the Czech Republic. Its success helped establish Caillat as one of the most recognisable new pop artists of the period.

Another successful single from the album was “Realize,” which received Platinum certification in the United States and reached the top 10 on several Billboard charts.

In November 2007, Caillat released the Christmas song “Mistletoe.” It reached number 75 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became the year’s most downloaded holiday song.

The following year, she released “Somethin’ Special (Beijing Olympic Mix)” in support of American athletes competing in the 2008 Summer Olympics. The song appeared on the AT&T Team USA Soundtrack.

Collaborations

Caillat expanded her profile through collaborations with other established musicians. In 2008, she worked with Taylor Swift on the song “Breathe,” which appeared on Swift’s album Fearless.

The collaboration earned a Grammy nomination and reached number 87 on the Billboard Hot 100. The recording also received Gold certification in the United States.

In January 2009, Caillat released “Lucky,” a duet with Jason Mraz. The song became a major success and won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals in 2010.

Her contribution to Swift’s Fearless also earned her a share of the Album of the Year Grammy Award in 2010. The recognition strengthened her reputation as both a recording artist and a collaborator.

Caillat also appeared on songs by other musicians, including Schiller’s “You,” Justin Young’s “Puzzle Pieces” and Trace Adkins’ “Watch the World End.”

These collaborations helped expand her musical reach beyond her solo catalogue and contributed to her standing in the industry.

Breakthrough

In August 2009, Caillat released her second studio album, Breakthrough. The record debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and Top Rock Albums charts.

The Gold-certified album featured the singles “Fallin’ for You” and “I Never Told You.” Both songs performed well on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart, with each reaching the top 10.

The album’s success confirmed that Caillat’s popularity extended beyond the initial success of Coco. It also strengthened her position as a commercially successful singer-songwriter.

She followed it with All of You in 2011. The album reached the top 10 in the United States, Canada and Switzerland, as well as on South Korea’s International Albums chart.

Its singles included “I Do” and “Brighter Than the Sun.” The two songs received Gold and Platinum certifications in the United States, respectively, and achieved top-10 positions on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart.

Christmas in the Sand

In 2012, Caillat released Christmas in the Sand, a holiday album that expanded her catalogue and added another musical project to her career.

She also collaborated with Gavin DeGraw on “We Both Know,” a song featured on the soundtrack of the 2013 film Safe Haven. The recording earned the two musicians a Grammy nomination for Best Song Written for Visual Media in 2014.

Caillat released her fifth studio album, Gypsy Heart, in 2014. It included “Try,” one of her most recognised songs from that period.

The single reached number four on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart and number six on the Adult Top 40 chart. It also received Platinum certification in the United States and Sweden.

“Try” became notable for its message about self-acceptance and natural beauty. Its music video attracted attention for featuring women removing their makeup, reinforcing the song’s message.

PlummyLou Records

In 2016, Caillat established her independent record label, PlummyLou Records. Through the label, she released The Malibu Sessions, an album that marked another stage in her career.

Her next major musical project involved the country-pop band Gone West, which she formed in 2018 with fellow musicians, including her then-partner Justin Young.

The group made its debut at the Grand Ole Opry in October 2018. In 2020, Gone West released its only album, Canyons. The band split up the following month.

Caillat later returned to releasing solo music. In April 2023, she released “Worth It,” the first single from her forthcoming country album, Along the Way.

Her move into country music reflected her willingness to explore different sounds while maintaining her identity as a singer-songwriter.

Television

In addition to her recording career, Caillat has made appearances in television and entertainment productions.

In 2011, she portrayed singer Lesley Gore in an episode of the NBC television series The Playboy Club. She also served as a guest mentor on the reality singing competition Majors & Minors.

These appearances added to her public profile beyond the music industry, although her primary career has remained focused on songwriting and recording.

Awards

Caillat has received five Grammy nominations and won two awards. Her wins came through her involvement with Taylor Swift’s Fearless, which received Album of the Year, and “Lucky,” her collaboration with Jason Mraz, which won Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals in 2010.

Her other Grammy nominations include Best Pop Vocal Album for Breakthrough, Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for “Breathe” and Best Song Written for Visual Media for “We Both Know.”

She was named Rising Star at the 2008 Billboard Music Awards. She has also received BMI Pop Awards, including Songwriter of the Year in 2009, Song of the Year for “Bubbly” in 2009 and an Award-Winning Song honour for “Try” in 2016.

Other recognition includes a People’s Choice Award nomination for “Lucky,” an MTV Video Music Award nomination for “Try” and several Teen Choice Award nominations.

Her awards reflect the commercial and songwriting success that helped establish her career.

Personal Life

Caillat began dating fellow singer Justin Young in 2009. The two musicians became engaged in May 2015 but announced their separation in April 2020.

Their relationship also had a professional dimension. They formed Gone West together in 2018 and continued working as members of the band until its breakup in 2020.

Caillat has also supported charitable organisations, including MusiCares, the Humane Society of the United States, Wish Upon A Hero and Farm Sanctuary.

In May 2010, she appeared in a nude photo feature for Allure magazine titled “The Naked Truth: 5 Celebrities Bare It All for Allure.” The feature also included Regina Hall, Jessica Capshaw, Emmanuelle Chriqui and Kara DioGuardi.

Real Estate Investments

Real estate has also featured in Caillat’s financial history.

In August 2014, she sold a home in the Westlake Village area of Los Angeles for approximately $1.6 million.

The following month, she purchased an 8,400-square-foot property in Hidden Hills for $6.1 million. The six-bedroom home was subsequently listed for sale at $6.4 million, less than a year after the purchase.

In April 2015, Caillat accepted an offer of approximately $6.2 million for the property.

The transactions illustrate her involvement in the high-end residential property market. However, the value of these sales should not be treated as direct profit because the figures do not account for purchase costs, taxes, maintenance and other expenses.

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