Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang apologized to employees in an hour-long company-wide meeting Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Huang was speaking one day after being reinstated at the top of the company he founded three decades ago. He had resigned on November 12 following multiple reports of extramarital affairs, including with a woman who US officials feared was a Chinese intelligence asset; and one with a subordinate. But on Monday in a surprise reversal of its decision last week not to reinstate him, Nvidia announced it was hiring him back as CEO.

Nvidia’s board reinstated Huang after an unprecedented West Wing pressure campaign orchestrated by President Donald Trump and other senior government officials. Trump took credit for Huang’s return in a lengthy CNBC interview Monday, saying he directly appealed to the board on Huang’s behalf. But during Tuesday’s meeting, Huang dismissed the idea that Trump orchestrated his return, saying that the board made the decision on its own. He also rejected the suggestion that his return is because he’s a “tech bro.”

Huang said he resigned because he broke the code of conduct, the source said. But just because he’s back doesn’t mean he is “above the code of conduct.”Huang went on to say breaking the code of conduct doesn’t automatically mean a person is fired, and that it’s up to management to decide what happens in each case, just as the board did with his situation.

“I made some terrible mistakes,” he said, according to the source, who added that Huang said he also apologized to his wife and children, and was thankful to have a second chance. Huang’s two children, Madison and Spencer Huang, are executives at Nvidia, along with his son-in-law, Nico Caprez.

Huang, who told employees that he was in therapy more than hour each day, said the company-wide meeting was one of his hardest ever, but noted the “hardest meeting I’ve ever done was with my wife.”

Huang also spent time defending and explaining the unusually flat management structure at Nvidia, in which he has dozens of direct reports and no clearly defined successor. He said the structure reflects the company’s diverse business and gives everyone an “equal say” with him. During his absence, CFO Colette Kress served as interim CEO while the board said they would look at internal and external candidates for a new CEO.

Huang took no questions, the source said. However, he paused at one point to tell the people assembled in the room with him that “I need your feedback, do you understand what I’m saying?”

By CNN