World Marathon Record Holder Kelvin Kiptum Dies in Tragic Accident

The global athletics community is mourning the sudden demise of Kelvin Kiptum, the 24-year-old world marathon record holder, and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana in a tragic turn of events. the. The duo lost their lives in a road accident on Sunday night in Kaptagat, southwest Kenya.

World Athletics is deeply saddened to hear that marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum died in a road traffic accident on Sunday at the age of 24.

Kiptum, who secured victory in the London Marathon in April and later set a new world record in Chicago in October, met with the unfortunate accident around 11 pm local time when he reportedly lost control of his vehicle. The impact claimed the lives of both Kiptum and his coach, while a third individual involved in the accident was urgently transported to the hospital.

Kenya’s Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, expressed his condolences on social media, stating, “Devastating news as we mourn the loss of a remarkable individual, Kelvin Kiptum, world record holder and Kenyan athletics icon. Together with his coach, they tragically passed on in an accident tonight. Our nation grieves the profound loss of a true hero.”

Ababu Namwamba, Kenya’s Minister for Sports, echoed these sentiments, adding, “Devastatingly sickening! Kenya has lost a special gem. Lost for words.”

Sebastian Coe, the President of World Athletics, also shared his shock and deep sadness, remarking, “Shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the devastating loss of Kiptum and Hakizimana. An incredible athlete leaving an incredible legacy, we will miss him dearly.”

According to local county commander Peter Mulinge, the accident occurred when Kiptum lost control of his vehicle, colliding with a tree before landing in a ditch. The world marathon record holder and his coach succumbed to the impact on the spot, while the third occupant was rushed to Racecourse Hospital in Eldoret.

Kelvin Kiptum, who recently had his world record ratified by World Athletics, had ambitious plans to become the first athlete to officially complete a marathon in under two hours, with Rotterdam scheduled as the venue for this remarkable feat in April. The tragic loss of this exceptional athlete has left the sports world in mourning, remembering the incredible legacy Kiptum leaves behind.