Xander Bogaerts Siblings: Get to Know Chandra and Jair Bogaerts

Xander Bogaerts is an Aruban professional baseball shortstop currently playing for the San Diego Padres of Major League Baseball.

Born Xander Jan Bogaerts on October 1, 1992, in Oranjestad, Aruba, he stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 218 pounds.

He bats and throws right-handed and is widely regarded as one of the most consistent and accomplished hitters to emerge from the Caribbean island.

Bogaerts has built a decorated 14-year MLB career known for his smooth swing, plate discipline, defensive reliability at shortstop, and leadership both on and off the field.

He signed with the Boston Red Sox as a teenager and has since become a cornerstone player for two franchises while representing Aruba and the Netherlands internationally.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Xander has a fraternal twin brother, Jair Bogaerts, born on the same day in 1992, and an older sister named Chandra Bogaerts.

The twins signed with the Boston Red Sox as international free agents in 2009 at the age of 16, with Jair also pursuing a professional career before transitioning to other baseball opportunities, including play in Europe.

Their sister Chandra has remained supportive from the background, often sharing family moments publicly, such as birthday wishes and reactions to her brothers’ accomplishments.

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Career

Xander Bogaerts grew up in San Nicolas, Aruba, where baseball became a passion thanks to local influences and family encouragement.

He attended Colegio Arubano and was signed by the Boston Red Sox in 2009 for a $410,000 bonus alongside his twin brother.

Bogaerts progressed rapidly through the Red Sox minor league system, showcasing advanced hitting skills and making his MLB debut on August 20, 2013, at age 20.

He quickly became a key part of Boston’s infield, contributing to the team’s 2013 World Series championship as a rookie.

Over his decade-plus with the Red Sox from 2013 to 2022, Bogaerts established himself as a perennial All-Star candidate and one of the American League’s top shortstops.

In December 2022, he signed an 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres, where he has continued his career through 2026, primarily at shortstop while occasionally seeing time at second base.

Through more than 1,670 career games, he has maintained a batting average around .287, with nearly 1,830 hits, 197 home runs, 841 RBIs, and an OPS near .795.

Known for his ability to spray line drives to all fields and his strong arm, Bogaerts has dealt with occasional injuries but has remained a durable and productive veteran.

He has also represented the Netherlands in multiple World Baseball Classics, including in 2026, highlighting his international pride.

Accolades

Bogaerts has been selected to four All-Star Games (2016, 2019, 2021, and 2022) and has won five Silver Slugger Awards as the top offensive shortstop in the American League (2015, 2016, 2019, 2021, and 2022).

His team achievements include two World Series championships with the Boston Red Sox in 2013 and 2018, where he played pivotal roles in both title runs.

Additional recognition includes All-MLB First Team honors and early-career accolades such as participation in the Futures Game.