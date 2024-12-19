You Can Now Talk To Openai’s Chatbot By Dialing 1-800-ChatGPT

OpenAI, the company behind the widely popular AI chatbot ChatGPT, has introduced a new way to interact with its technology—over the phone.

U.S. users can now call 1-800-242-8478 to have a voice conversation with ChatGPT, the company announced on Wednesday.

This innovative feature allows people to try ChatGPT without needing to download the app, making it particularly useful for those with limited access to high-speed internet.

OpenAI also confirmed that users worldwide can communicate with the chatbot by messaging the same number on WhatsApp.

Callers are allotted 15 minutes per month to interact with ChatGPT via phone. However, this phone version of the chatbot offers a more limited experience compared to the full capabilities available through the app. For instance, the call will not provide the same level of personalized interaction.

The feature was developed as part of OpenAI’s “12 Days of OpenAI” campaign, a series of updates and tools aimed at enhancing user engagement. OpenAI revealed during a livestream that the feature was built in just a few weeks.

While the new service is a leap forward in accessibility, it has raised questions about AI voice technology. OpenAI’s August report highlighted concerns about users becoming overly reliant on the chatbot’s human-like voice mode. Additionally, OpenAI’s privacy policy and terms of use outline that users agree to data collection when using the service, with a disclaimer that conversations may be reviewed for safety purposes.

OpenAI’s move comes amidst increasing competition in the AI space. Rivals like Google, Meta, Elon Musk’s xAI, and Microsoft’s Bing are all vying for dominance in the rapidly evolving field. Despite the pressure, OpenAI recently secured a record-breaking $6.6 billion in private funding, boosting its valuation to $157 billion.

When asked about profitability, ChatGPT maintained a lighthearted tone. In a response to a CNN journalist, the chatbot said OpenAI aims to turn a profit in the future but added with a touch of humor, “I don’t handle any money myself.”