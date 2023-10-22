YouTube To Introduce AI Tool For Users To Sound Like Their Favorite Artists

YouTube is set to revolutionize the content creation landscape with a new artificial intelligence tool that enables users to emulate the voices of their favorite recording artists.

While the concept has garnered much excitement, the tool’s beta launch has faced delays as record companies negotiate licensing deals with YouTube.

The AI tool is engineered to enable a select group of artists to grant creators permission to use their voices in content creation and share it with the public.

YouTube is also facilitating a feedback mechanism for these artists to contribute ideas to enhance the company’s AI strategy.

Initially, the popular video streaming platform had intended to unveil this innovative tool during its Made On YouTube event in September.

However, major record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group, are still navigating the intricacies of licensing agreements with YouTube that encompass the rights to an artist’s voice.

While some influential figures in the music industry are embracing AI technology, others harbor concerns about relinquishing control in these negotiations.

The challenge of persuading popular artists to endorse the tool, given the potential for their voice to be used in ways they may not approve of, is a significant aspect of these discussions.

Recently, Universal Music Group garnered attention when they removed a track titled “Heart On My Sleeve,” featuring AI-generated voices imitating Drake and The Weeknd, due to copyright infringement. This incident exemplifies the complex legal and creative landscape that AI tools in music are navigating.

