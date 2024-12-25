Young Thug Admits To Phoning ’10 Girls’ Despite Dating Mariah The Scientist In Jail Call

Young Thug‘s jail calls have been continuously leaked both during and after his release, and the latest finds him admitting to calling multiple women despite being in a relationship with Mariah The Scientist.

In a video chat with a friend, the pair first discuss how much the singer loves Thug – to the point that it worries him.

“[She loves me] too much. Sometimes too much,” Thug said. “[It scares me how much] because it’s like man if I do something, if I smack something or something like that, you’d probably be devastated.”

He noted that he has no plans of doing her wrong, but still knows himself and how things will likely be when he’s released. However, he was proud that he’d been behaving – for a week.

“But for the most part, I ain’t even been calling no other girls. I ain’t call no other girls in like a week. And I usually call at least 10 other girls when I get on the phone just to kill time,” he noted.

But just that quick, his friend brought up some of Thug’s previous women and said they’ve been calling him for Thug – and the rapper was excited to get in touch with one of them and asked his friend to shoot her a text.

Young Thug has been in hot water with Mariah The Scientist before – like when fans noticed photos of his ex-fiancée Jerrika Karlae on the wall of his jail cell.

In January, bodycam footage of Thugga’s cell being searched for contraband appeared online. The footage dates back to June 2022, per the timestamp in the video.

On the wall was a picture of him and Karlae from their time as a couple, as well as a number of other photos of her scattered alongside pictures of Mariah.

After the footage went viral, Atlanta native later posted a picture of Mariah on his X account along with the caption: “All I want. All I see.”

Thug and Mariah have been dating since 2021, following his split with then-fiancée Karlae in 2020.