YouTube Introduces New Ads That Appear When Videos Are Paused

YouTube has introduced ads that pop up when viewers pause a video.

The platform, owned by Google, confirmed this new feature on Thursday, stating that it has been rolled out to all advertisers.

According to YouTube, when a video is paused, an ad will appear on the side of the screen.

, “This is seamless for viewers and allows them to learn more about a brand. It’s been a beneficial update for the entire YouTube ecosystem and one of the elements of the modern CTV ads experience,” A Google spokesperson explained.

However, many users on social media are not pleased with this development.

They expressed frustration over yet another way to encounter ads on the platform.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Seriously @YouTube? You’re putting up ads when you pause a video now?” Another user on Reddit shouted, “THIS IS THE MOST ANNOYING ‘FEATURE’ (if you can even call it a feature) YET.”

For those who want to avoid ads entirely, YouTube offers a premium subscription, typically costing $13.99 a month for individual users.

Philipp Schindler, a Google executive responsible for sales at Google and YouTube, mentioned during a recent earnings call that the company has seen positive results from the new pause ads.

He noted that they were initially tested on smart TVs and reported that the ads were profitable and effective in boosting brand awareness.

While YouTube claims this update enhances the viewing experience, many users continue to voice their concerns about the increasing presence of ads on the platform.