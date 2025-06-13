Yung Filly Faces Two New Sexual Assault Charges

British rapper Yung Filly is facing two more charges related to the sexual assault of a woman while on tour in Australia.

The YouTuber, whose real name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, appeared before Perth District Court.

In March he pleaded not guilty to three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, one of strangulation and four counts of sexual penetration without consent.

According to court documents filed on Friday he faces two new counts of sexual penetration without consent, and no plea has been entered for them.

The attack is alleged to have taken place on 28 September.

Barrientos had been touring Australia at the time of the alleged offences.

The internet personality has been on bail since October 2024 after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s in his hotel room after he performed at a venue in Hillarys, a coastal suburb of Perth.

Barrientos admitted to a reckless driving charge on 5 December, according to court documents.

He had been caught driving more than 96mph on the Roe Highway near the Perth suburb of High Wycombe on 17 November.

The star is known for his work with the YouTube collective Beta Squad, appearing in the celebrity version of Bake Off on Channel 4 and presenting BBC Three shows.

A 10-day trial is scheduled to start on 20 July 2026.