Yung Joc Net Worth

Yung Joc, the American rapper and television personality, has an estimated net worth of $4 million. Best known for his hit single “It’s Goin’ Down,” Yung Joc made a mark on the hip-hop scene in the mid-2000s. With his successful music career, reality TV appearances, and entrepreneurial endeavors, Joc continues to remain relevant in the entertainment industry. Let’s dive into his rise to fame, personal life, and the factors contributing to his financial status.

Early Life

Born Jasiel Amon Robinson on September 20, 1983, in Atlanta, Georgia, Yung Joc’s early exposure to business came from his father, Stanley Tucker, who owned a company selling hair care products. With his father’s help, Joc secured an opportunity to write a jingle for Revlon, a cosmetics giant. This early introduction to the industry sparked his interest in music, eventually leading him to create his own record label, Mastermind.

The Rise of Yung Joc

Yung Joc shot to fame after meeting Atlanta producer Nitti Beatz in 2005, resulting in the recording of his breakout track, “It’s Goin’ Down.” This single caught the attention of Russell “Block” Spencer, who signed Joc to Bad Boy South, a subsidiary of Diddy’s record label. In 2006, Yung Joc released his debut album New Joc City, which became an instant hit, peaking at #3 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on both the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts. The album’s lead single, “It’s Goin’ Down,” received 3× Platinum certification and earned him widespread recognition.

Following the success of his debut, Joc released his second album Hustlenomics in 2007, which also topped the R&B/Hip-Hop and Rap Albums charts. Hit singles like “Coffee Shop” and “Bottle Poppin’,” along with his feature on T-Pain’s chart-topping “Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’),” further solidified his position in the music world. Throughout his career, Joc has collaborated with various artists, including Cheri Dennis, Danity Kane, and Lil Boosie.

Reality TV

Apart from music, Yung Joc ventured into reality television, joining the cast of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in 2014. His appearance on the popular show introduced him to a new audience and extended his influence beyond the music industry. Joc has also appeared on VH1’s Leave It To Stevie and Scared Famous, as well as MTV’s Wild ‘n Out. In 2009, he founded his record label, Swagg Team Entertainment, expanding his entrepreneurial reach in the music industry.

Personal Life

Yung Joc’s personal life has been a mix of highs and lows. He has eight children with four different women, including three with his ex-wife, Alexandra, whom he was married to for 13 years. In July 2019, he became engaged to lawyer Kendra Robinson, though their wedding plans were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joc has faced his share of legal troubles. In 2011, his Swagg Team recording studio was robbed, resulting in the theft of $70,000 worth of equipment, including a hard drive with unreleased music. Additionally, he filed lawsuits against Bad Boy Entertainment and Block Entertainment over unpaid royalties and was involved in legal disputes with Master Mind Music over the ownership of his post-2005 recordings.

Yung Joc Awards

Yung Joc’s contributions to music have earned him several accolades. He has been nominated for multiple awards, including a Grammy for Best Rap Song for “It’s Goin’ Down” in 2007. He has also won a BET Hip Hop Award for Hip-Hop Track of the Year for the same song and received nominations at the Billboard Music Awards, Soul Train Music Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards.

Yung Joc Net Worth

