Zac Taylor Siblings: Meet Kathryn, Press and Sherwood

Zac Taylor is an American football coach serving as the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals since February 4, 2019.

He previously played as a quarterback at the University of Nebraska, where he set multiple school records.

Under his leadership, the Bengals have achieved significant success, including back-to-back AFC North titles and appearances in the AFC Championship game.

Taylor is recognized for his strategic acumen and ability to develop talent, particularly quarterback Joe Burrow.

Siblings

Zac has three siblings, two brothers, Press and Sherwood, and a sister, Kathryn.

Press is the offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars, making them both prominent figures in the NFL.

Kathryn is noted for her competitive spirit, being an undefeated Special Olympics swimming champion. The youngest sibling is Quincy Taylor.

Playing career

Taylor began his college football journey at Wake Forest University, where he played as a quarterback from 2003 to 2004.

However, he struggled to secure a starting position during his time there.

Seeking more opportunities, he transferred to Butler Community College in 2005.

At Butler, Taylor had a standout season, leading the team to a national championship and earning recognition for his impressive performance.

He then transferred to the University of Nebraska, where he became the starting quarterback from 2006 to 2007.

In 2006, he had an exceptional season, throwing for 2,789 yards and 24 touchdowns, which earned him the title of Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

He continued to perform well in 2007, solidifying his status as a top quarterback in college football.

After going undrafted in the 2007 NFL Draft, Taylor signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but was released during training camp.

He then joined the Canadian Football League’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2008.

Although his playing time was limited, this experience helped him transition into coaching.

Following his playing career, Taylor returned to Nebraska in 2008 as a graduate assistant under head coach Bo Pelini.

This role allowed him to gain valuable coaching experience and set the foundation for his future career.

Coaching career

In 2012, Taylor joined the Miami Dolphins as an assistant quarterbacks coach.

During his time with the Dolphins, he worked closely with quarterbacks like Ryan Tannehill and developed a reputation for his coaching acumen.

In 2017, he took on the role of quarterbacks coach for the Los Angeles Rams under head coach Sean McVay.

During this period, Taylor played a crucial role in developing Jared Goff into a Pro Bowl quarterback and contributed significantly to the Rams’ successful offensive scheme.

On February 4, 2019, Taylor was appointed as the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals.

His hiring was part of an effort to revitalize the franchise after several challenging seasons.

In his first season (2020), Taylor faced challenges with a young roster and injuries but showed promise in developing players.

The following season (2021) marked a remarkable turnaround for the Bengals, as they finished with a 10-7 record and won the AFC North.

Under Taylor’s leadership, they made an impressive playoff run, reaching Super Bowl LVI but ultimately losing to the Los Angeles Rams.

In the 2022 season, the Bengals continued their success with another playoff appearance, reaching the AFC Championship game once again.

Taylor is known for his offensive-minded approach and ability to adapt strategies based on player strengths.

Accolades

Taylor has received several notable accolades throughout his football career.

As a player, he was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2006 after leading the University of Nebraska to a 9-5 record, throwing for 3,197 yards and 26 touchdowns.

As a coach, he achieved significant recognition when he was honored with the Maxwell Club NFL Coach of the Year award in 2021.

This accolade was awarded for his leadership in guiding the Cincinnati Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1980s.

Under his coaching, the Bengals also broke a long playoff drought, securing their first postseason win since 1990 and reaching multiple playoff rounds in subsequent seasons.