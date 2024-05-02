Zach Bryan Siblings: All About MacKenzie Taylor

Zach Bryan is an American country music singer-songwriter born on April 2, 1996, in Okinawa, Japan.

He gained recognition for his albums like DeAnn and Elisabeth, with his self-titled fourth album reaching number one on the U.S. Billboard 200.

Notably, his song I Remember Everything featuring Kacey Musgraves earned him a Grammy Award.

Bryan’s music career started in 2017, and he has received accolades like the Academy of Country Music Award for New Male Artist of the Year.

Siblings

Bryan has a sister named MacKenzie Taylor, who is a comedian and has been a significant support in his life and career.

MacKenzie is known for her talent in comedy, hosting shows like Mac Taylor’s Comedy Revue and engaging in various entertaining events.

She has meaningful tattoos honoring their parents and has been a constant presence in Bryan’s journey, from attending his shows to contributing her voice in his song, Revival.

Career

Bryan is an American country music singer-songwriter who first gained recognition for his self-produced albums, DeAnn and Elisabeth.

Prior to pursuing music full-time, he served 8 years in the U.S. Navy, during which time he started writing and recording songs in his free time.

After gaining a following online, Bryan was honorably discharged from the Navy in 2021 to focus on his music career.

His major label debut album, American Heartbreak, was released in 2022 and reached the top 5 of the Billboard 200 chart.

That same year, he was named the New Male Artist of the Year by the Academy of Country Music.

In 2023, Bryan released his self-titled fourth album, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.

The song, I Remember Everything, featuring Kacey Musgraves from this album earned him a Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Also Read: Stefanie Scott Siblings: All About Troy and Trent Sidabras

Awards

Bryan has received several awards and accolades, including a Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance in 2024 for I Remember Everything with Kacey Musgraves.

He has also received Grammy nominations in 2024 for Best Country Album for his self-titled album and Best Country Song for I Remember Everything.

At the Billboard Music Awards in 2023, Bryan won awards for Top New Artist, Top Rock Artist, Top Rock Song and Top Rock Album.

In 2023, he was named the Academy of Country Music Award for New Male Artist of the Year.

Bryan has also received multiple Gold Derby Music Award nominations in 2024 for categories like Best Collaboration, Best Country/Americana Artist, Best Country/Americana Album and Best Country/Americana Song.

Additionally, he has received People’s Choice Award nominations in 2024 for Male Country Artist of the Year and Collaboration Song of the Year for I Remember Everything with Kacey Musgraves.

Personal life

Bryan’s current girlfriend is Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia.

They started dating in July 2023 after meeting at the Academy of Country Music Awards in May 2023.

Prior to Brianna, Bryan was married to Rose Madden, whom he met while serving in the U.S. Navy.

They got married in 2020 but divorced in 2021.

Before Brianna, he dated Deb Peifer for about 18 months before their breakup in May 2023.