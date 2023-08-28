Zoom Faces Backlash For Unnoticed Terms Of Service Update Allowing AI Data Usage

The ubiquitous video conferencing platform, Zoom, which experienced a meteoric rise in popularity during the pandemic, is now under scrutiny for a recent update to its Terms of Service that went largely unnoticed by its users.

The company allegedly made changes to its terms without issuing email notifications or offering clear explanations.

The initial update to Zoom’s Terms of Service occurred on March 31, 2023, with the changes officially taking effect on July 27, 2023.

Among the modifications was a clause that raised concerns among some users, appearing to grant Zoom the authority to utilize user data and customer content for AI training purposes without explicit customer consent.

However, it appears that the update went largely unnoticed for months, possibly due to the absence of notifications or clear communication from the company.

Given the length of the agreement, exceeding 1,000 words, and the general tendency for users to overlook such documents, the changes remained hidden until recent attention was drawn to them.

In response to the backlash from users and advocacy groups, including an online petition launched by Fight For the Future, Zoom was compelled to address the situation. On August 11, 2023, the company released a blog post in which it clarified the updated Terms of Service.

The statement acknowledged the oversight and stated that user data, including audio, video, chat, screen sharing, attachments, and customer content, would not be used for training AI models without explicit consent.

Zoom’s CEO, Eric Yuan, expressed regret for the company’s failure to communicate the changes effectively to users. He emphasized that Zoom’s AI features, which allow users to opt into sharing content for improving products and training AI models, would always seek user consent.

However, the company’s efforts to reassure users have not silenced all critics. Some argue that the revised Terms of Service still enable Zoom to collect and use non-classified “Customer Content” data for AI purposes. This includes information such as device details, usage data, and feedback, all of which can be utilized to enhance Zoom’s products and services.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of clear communication and transparency between service providers and their users, particularly in an era where data privacy and user consent are crucial considerations.

