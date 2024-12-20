13 Arrested in Operation on Illegal Cement Cartel

At least 13 suspects were arrested in an operation targeting people adulterating assorted bags of cement in Athi River, Machakos County.

This followed numerous complaints by members of public especially the end users of cement concerning the quality and quantity of various brands in the market.

Police said an intelligence-led market surveillance was conducted by a multi-agency team which established the extent of this illegal cement activities.

The team said the manufacture and sale of counterfeit and substandard cement and siphoning of cement from properly packaged bags which end up being underweight are rampant.

There is also adulteration of genuine cement with the introduction of pozzolanic dust which reduces the quality and transportation and distribution of the substandard cement, and illegal production of empty bags belonging to major brands to facilitate packaging.

Kenya Bureau of Standards officers and the DCI Operations Support Unit mounted an operation targeting the hotspots where these illegal activities are carried out mostly in Athi River, Syokimau and Kitengela.

The officers managed to arrest 13 suspects involved in these illegal activities and intercepted eight lorries found loaded with bags of cement from the major brands which was being siphoned and repackaged thus interfering with the quality of the products for more profits.

The team said such illegal activities by greedy businesspersons jeopardize the safety of Kenyans especially the millions who live in rental apartments, given the many tragic incidents of collapsed buildings.

The suspects nabbed in the crackdown will be processed and arraigned on Monday even as the operation extends to other part of the country.