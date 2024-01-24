14 Cops Injured in Accident Involving Two Police Vehicles in Garissa Town 

At least 14 police officers were Monday night injured in an accident involving two police cars in Garissa Town.

The accident happened after the vehicles collided head-on along Garissa-Jibril Road within the Garissa University area.

Police said the vehicles involved in the accident were a private Toyota Probox which was carrying three officers that was moving towards Garissa Town and from Garissa police station and a Landcruiser that had 11 police officers from Iftin police station.

According to police, on reaching the location of the accident the driver of the Probox car failed to keep to his proper lane and collided head-on with the oncoming Toyota Landcruiser.

As a result of the accident, all officers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Antalya Private Hospital for treatment.

Witnesses said the vehicles were moving at high speed hence the huge impact.

The vehicles were badly damaged.

Police said they are investigating the incident.