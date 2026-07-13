14 suspects charged over Kisumu, Nyahururu violence

The National Police Service (NPS) has arraigned 14 suspects in court in connection with the recent violence and unrest witnessed in Kisumu and Nyahururu, warning that those responsible for disrupting public order will face the full force of the law.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 13, the police said the suspects were formally charged with various offences linked to the disturbances.

The Service reiterated its commitment to maintaining law and order, saying it would not tolerate violence, hooliganism or any acts that threaten public peace.

“We will not tolerate violence, hooliganism, or any disruption of public peace. We remain steadfast in our duty to maintain law and order. Let it be clear: those who choose chaos will be met with the full force of the law,” the statement said.

Police also reaffirmed their commitment to protecting all Kenyans, residents and visitors, noting that officers continue to work around the clock to safeguard lives, property and businesses across the country.

The arraignment follows violent incidents reported during Linda Mwananchi political activities in Nyahururu and Kisumu over the weekend.

On Sunday, Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata claimed that his driver, identified as Gitari, was shot during a Linda Mwananchi rally in Nyahururu.

In a post on his official X account, Kang’ata said:

“My driver Gitari has been shot during Linda Mwananchi Rally.”

Kang’ata was among opposition leaders attending the event alongside Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, Kitutu Chache South MP Anthony Kibagendi, and Linda Mwananchi spokesperson Caroli Omondi.

The leaders had planned a town procession and public rally before violence reportedly broke out.

The Nyahururu rally came amid heightened political tension ahead of the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election scheduled for July 16, 2026.

Earlier, Kang’ata had announced that the opposition team had cancelled planned activities in Ol Kalou over security concerns.

“Linda Mwananchi will only go to Nyahururu Town. We are not going to Nyandarua for now as we had scheduled,” he said.

The political tensions have also spilled over into other campaign activities linked to the Ol Kalou by-election.

On Saturday, Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua alleged that one of the party’s campaign trucks was attacked and vandalised at Pembroke in Gilgil, Nakuru County, while en route to a campaign event.

In Kisumu, a Linda Mwananchi mobilisation event attended by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Siaya Governor James Orengo was also reportedly disrupted after suspected goons allegedly attacked the gathering and set several motorcycles on fire.

The latest incidents follow another violent episode linked to Linda Mwananchi activities in Kisii County earlier this month.

Opposition leaders claimed that a supporter, Vincent Oscemo, popularly known as Mapinduzi, died after the movement’s convoy was attacked at Keumbu Market on July 3, 2026.

According to Kitutu Masaba MP Clive Gisairo, the convoy was travelling from Kisii town towards Keroka when it came under attack from individuals who allegedly hurled stones at the vehicles.

Gisairo claimed that at least 20 people were injured during the incident.

“We have lost lives and many others have been injured. What happened in Keumbu should never be tolerated in a democratic society,” he said.

Police later launched investigations into the Keumbu incident and summoned Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda to record a statement.

The National Police Service, however, had not officially confirmed the reported death at the time the claims were made by opposition leaders.

Senator Sifuna has since condemned the attacks targeting Linda Mwananchi supporters and called for those responsible to be brought to justice.