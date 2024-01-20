20 Arrested For Stoning Vehicle in Kitengela After Hit-and-run Incident

Police have arrested 20 people believed to have been involved in an incident where a car was stoned in Kitengela after it hit a pedestrian.

The suspects who consist of bodaboda riders are being held at Kitengela police station.

“The following twenty persons have been arrested to be charged for the offence of malicious damage and assault,” the police OB. NO. 61/19/01/2024 reads.

It adds: “Twenty persons have been arrested and twenty-six motorbikes detained at the police station.”

The following persons have been arrested:

1.⁠ ⁠Benson Kiyai

2.⁠ ⁠Gabriel Kinyua

3.⁠ ⁠Alex Mureithi

4.⁠ ⁠Mutuku Kasyoka

5.⁠ ⁠Stephen Mutinda

6.⁠ ⁠Nicholas Kasyoka

7.⁠ ⁠Nicholas Karuiru

8.⁠ Francis Kimanzi

9. Samuel Senteu

10.⁠ Antony Kamene

11.⁠ ⁠Paul Songare

12. Paul Seba

13.⁠ ⁠Solomon Terta

14.⁠ ⁠Stephen Muga

15. John Njoroge

16. Titus Mokera

17.⁠ ⁠Joseph Akanga

18.⁠ Paul Nganga

19.⁠ Elias Peter

20.⁠ Dennis Omondi

They are set to be charged for the offence of Malicious Damage/Assault.

The suspects stoned the vehicle on Thursday near Enkare after the driver hit a pedestrian and fled the scene of incident.

In a video doing rounds on social media, a traffic cop is seen trying to control the situation.

The woman driver is then seen fleeing the scene as the situation escalated.

The vehicle has since been towed to Kitengela Police Station.

Meanwhile, Kitengela residents have called for the boycott of bodabodas.