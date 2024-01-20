20 Arrested For Stoning Vehicle in Kitengela After Hit-and-run Incident

Police have arrested 20 people believed to have been involved in an incident where a car was stoned in Kitengela after it hit a pedestrian.
The suspects who consist of bodaboda riders are being held at Kitengela police station.
“The following twenty persons have been arrested to be charged for the offence of malicious damage and assault,” the police OB. NO. 61/19/01/2024 reads.
It adds: “Twenty persons have been arrested and twenty-six motorbikes detained at the police station.”
The following persons have been arrested:
1. Benson Kiyai
2. Gabriel Kinyua
3. Alex Mureithi
4. Mutuku Kasyoka
5. Stephen Mutinda
6. Nicholas Kasyoka
7. Nicholas Karuiru
8. Francis Kimanzi
9. Samuel Senteu
10. Antony Kamene
11. Paul Songare
12. Paul Seba
13. Solomon Terta
14. Stephen Muga
15. John Njoroge
16. Titus Mokera
17. Joseph Akanga
18. Paul Nganga
19. Elias Peter
20. Dennis Omondi
They are set to be charged for the offence of Malicious Damage/Assault.
The suspects stoned the vehicle on Thursday near Enkare after the driver hit a pedestrian and fled the scene of incident.
In a video doing rounds on social media, a traffic cop is seen trying to control the situation.
The woman driver is then seen fleeing the scene as the situation escalated.
The vehicle has since been towed to Kitengela Police Station.
Meanwhile, Kitengela residents have called for the boycott of bodabodas.
