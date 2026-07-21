22 pedestrians charged over blocking traffic at Allsops footbridge

A total of 22 pedestrians have been arraigned in court for allegedly willfully obstructing the free flow of traffic at the Allsops footbridge in Nairobi off Thika Road.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), working in collaboration with the National Police Service (NPS) and the Nairobi City County Government, said it will continue conducting public education campaigns to promote safe road use and encourage compliance with traffic regulations.

The Authority expressed concern over the high number of pedestrian-related road crashes, noting that as of June 30, 2026, pedestrians accounted for 38 per cent of all road traffic crash victims.

NTSA described the trend as alarming, saying reducing pedestrian fatalities will require a collective effort from road users, government agencies and other stakeholders.

The Authority urged pedestrians to play their part by using designated footbridges and pedestrian crossings at all times, emphasizing that compliance with road safety rules is critical in preventing avoidable deaths and injuries on Kenya’s roads.

Several footbridges have been constructed but many pedestrians don’t use them.