24 Kenyans Among 1,006 Arrested Over Sh1.1 Billion Credit Card Fraud

At least 24 Kenyans were arrested in connection with a case of online credit card fraud that led to losses worth USD 8.6 million (approximately over Sh1.1 billion.)

The mission was part of Interpol’s operation that targeted criminals behind ransomware, online scams and digital extortion across 19 African countries.

Titled ‘Operation Serengeti,’ the crackdown was conducted from September 2, 2024, to October 31, 2024, by officials from Interpol and Afripol.

In Kenya, the credit card scammers conducted the scheme by altering the banking system’s security protocol and redistributing the funds through a SWIFT code to companies in the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria and China and also digital asset institutions.

SWIFT codes in this case are unique identifiers for banks that exchange messages and transfer money between banks.

“In Kenya, officers cracked a case of online credit card fraud linked to losses of USD 8.6 million. The funds, stolen through fraudulent scripts run after altering the banking system’s security protocol, were promptly redistributed by the group via SWIFT to companies in the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria and China and subsequently, to digital asset institutions offering trading and financial services regulated in multiple jurisdictions. Nearly two dozen arrests have been made so far,” a statement said.

Overall, the operation arrested 1,006 suspects across the continent and managed to dismantle 134,089 malicious networks that promote cybercrimes.

Further, 35,000 victims were identified during the mission, with cases linked to losses worth USD 193 million (approximately over Sh25 billion) worldwide.

Valdecy Urquiza, Secretary General of Interpol, expressed confidence that the operation showed the potential African countries can achieve by working together.

“Operation Serengeti shows what we can achieve by working together, and these arrests alone will save countless potential future victims from real personal and financial pain,” he stated.

“We know that this is just the tip of the iceberg, which is why we will continue targeting these criminal groups worldwide.”

On his part, Ambassador Jalel Chelba, AFRIPOL’s Executive Director, noted that their focus remains to curb artificially driven malware and cybercrime attacks.

Private sector partners, including Internet Service Providers, also played a vital role by sharing intelligence, supporting analysis and disrupting criminal activities.

They provided on-site support and offered round-the-clock remote assistance to patch vulnerabilities and secure critical infrastructure for the participating member countries.

The country has also joined an international convention, the Council of Europe (CoE) convention on Cybercrime, otherwise known as the “Budapest Convention.”

The Convention’s objectives include to harmonize national laws related to cyber-related crime; support the investigation of these crimes; and increase international cooperation in the fight against cybercrime.

It also provides for the criminalization of conduct ranging from illegal access, data and systems interference to computer-related fraud and child pornography; procedural law tools to investigate cybercrime and secure electronic evidence in relation to any crime; and efficient international cooperation.

According to the Internal Security Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo, joining the convention allows Kenya have a legal basis for international cooperation on cybercrime and electronic evidence, participate in the negotiation of future instruments and the further evolution of the Convention.