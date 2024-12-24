3 French Tourists Injured In Accident On Nairobi-Naivasha Highway, Police Say

At least three French tourists were Tuesday injured a vehicle they were traveling in was involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Naivasha highway.

Police said one of the tourists was seriously injured and the victims were rushed to Kijabe Mission Hospital.

The accident happened at Magina area which has been notorious scene of such accidents.

According to police, the group was driving from Nakuru direction to Nairobi when the accident happened at about 8am.

The vehicles were detained at a local police station pending inspection and investigations, National police spokesperson Dr Resila Onyango said.

“The victims are stable in hospital,” she said.

The accident comes a day after a similar one on the same route left a secretary at State House and her family were injured near Kinungi area.

The family was traveling towards Naivasha on Monday morning when the accident happened. They are stable in hospital. Another accident on the Narok-Mai Mahiu road left at least seven people dead.

More than 30 other people were injured in the accident.

Police said a lorry got a tyre burst forcing the driver to loose its control as it raced downhill.

It then rammed onto a salon car, a bus and a small matatu killing three passengers on the spot.

As responders were at the scene, a second trailer came at high speed headed for Mai Mahiu direction and collided with a four wheel drive car killing three more on the spot among them Kenneth Ochwando, who is the head of procurement at Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA).

The trailer also knocked down a motorcyclist who had two pillion passengers killing one. More than 20 other people were seriously injured in the accident that disrupted traffic on the busy road.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

This comes as many rush to various places for festive season amid police operations.

Deputy Inspector General of Kenya police Eliud Lagat toured the Nairobi-Nakuru highway on Tuesday to inspect the traffic flow.

The road has been experiencing heavy traffic flow in the past four days as most Kenyans traveled for festivities.

This was attributed to overlapping and poor visibility.

Deputy Inspector General of Administration Police Gilbert Masengeli toured the Nairobi-Mombasa highway to check on the situation.

More than 4,000 Kenyans are killed annually in accidents in the country, which also leave thousands with serious injuries and with negative effects.