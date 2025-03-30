4 More Arrested In Nyamira Woman’s Assault Case

Detectives have arrested four more suspects in connection with the assault of a woman during her estranged husband’s burial in Nyamira County.

The arrests come as investigations continue into the shocking attack, which sparked public outrage after a video of the incident went viral.

Jones Manyasa Mokua, 46, was arrested in Nyamira Township, while his three accomplices—Martin Obino, 41, Zachariah Nyariki, 39, and Robert Makori, 26—were tracked down and apprehended at their hideout in Kenyenya, Bogichora Location. The four suspects are currently in police custody and will be processed before appearing in court.

Police have confirmed that more arrests are expected as the search for additional suspects intensifies.

“Meanwhile, detectives are widening their search to apprehend more suspects linked to this disturbing incident,” police said in a statement.

Last week, authorities arrested three other suspects in connection with the attack.

Robert Pokea Sarudi, 43, Bismark Ondiek Sarudi, 40, and Lameck Ogindo Osoro, 27, are accused of forcing the woman to participate in traditional rituals against her will before assaulting her and inflicting injuries.

The incident took place on March 21, 2025, during the burial of her ex-husband, whom she had been married to for nine years before their separation.

The woman had been contacted by her mother-in-law and asked to bring her children to their father’s funeral after he died in a road accident.

However, upon her arrival, she was confronted by her in-laws, who insisted she participate in burial customs, including throwing soil into the grave.

When she refused, they allegedly attacked her, accusing her of being responsible for her husband’s death.

Authorities were alerted, and an investigation was launched immediately.

The first three suspects were arrested in Mwongorisi Sub-location.