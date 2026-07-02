Key Takeaways

Splashtop ranks #1 for pairing attended and unattended support with strong performance and fair, per-technician pricing.

Remote support (attended help) and remote desktop (unattended access) overlap, and the best platforms do both.

Security is the deciding factor: encryption, multi-factor authentication, and session logging are non-negotiable.

Free and open-source options exist, but they trade away management, branding, and support depth.

Pricing models differ sharply, per technician, per endpoint, or free, so match the model to your team.

Remote support and remote desktop software are often lumped together, yet they solve different problems: remote support is the attended session where a technician jumps onto an end user’s screen to fix something, while remote desktop usually means unattended access to machines you manage. Splashtop does both better than the rest of this field, which is why it tops these best remote support solution platforms for 2026. It combines on-demand attended sessions, unattended access, 4K low-latency performance, and enterprise-grade security at a price that scales with your team rather than against it.

The stakes are not just convenience. These tools are a favourite target for attackers, who abuse legitimate software for broad access to victim systems, which is exactly why CISA’s guidance on securing remote access software exists. These five platforms are ranked on features, pricing, and performance, with security weighted heavily. (Internal link: see Kahawa Tungu’s coverage of [cybersecurity tips for businesses].)

What to Look for in a Remote Support Platform

A strong support platform earns its place on measurable capability, not branding. Five standards decide this list:

Attended and unattended support : The best tools handle both on-demand help sessions and unattended access to managed devices from one console.

Security : Look for end-to-end encryption, multi-factor authentication, granular permissions, and session logging, layered with sound remote access security practices.

Performance : High frame rates and low latency make troubleshooting feel local rather than laggy, even over weak connections.

Features and integration : File transfer, chat, custom branding, and PSA or ticketing integration speed up real support work.

Pricing model : Per-technician, per-endpoint, and free tiers each suit a different team shape, so the model matters as much as the number.

Distributed work has more than doubled, pushing remote support from nice-to-have to essential. Source: Statista.

Remote Support Platforms Compared

Tool Best For Support Type Pricing 1. Splashtop IT teams and MSPs Attended + unattended Paid, per technician 2. AnyViewer Budget Windows support Attended + unattended Free + paid 3. TsPlus Remote Support Browser-based assistance Attended + unattended Paid, flat per technician 4. RustDesk Self-hosted, open-source Attended + unattended Free (open-source) 5. HelpWire Free help desk support Attended Free

The 5 Best Remote Support Platforms for 2026

1. Splashtop – Fast, Secure Support for IT Teams and MSPs

Splashtop covers the full support workflow: Splashtop SOS handles attended, on-demand sessions through a simple 9-digit code, while Splashtop Remote Support adds unattended access to managed endpoints, with one license supporting up to 300 devices. Sessions stream at up to 4K and 60 frames per second with low latency, secured by TLS with 256-bit AES encryption and multi-factor authentication. Custom branding, file transfer, chat, session logging, and PSA integration round out the toolkit, and the platform holds SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and HIPAA credentials.

For teams comparing the best remote support solution platforms, Splashtop is the most complete starting point, and you can explore it and open a free trial there.

“I like how Splashtop Remote Support lets me easily get access to customers, whether attended or not attended.” Verified User, G2 (Splashtop Remote Support holds 4.7/5 from 250+ reviews)

Pros:

Attended and unattended support from one console

4K, low-latency performance with strong security and compliance

Custom branding, file transfer, and PSA integration

Per-technician pricing that scales affordably with endpoints

Cons:

No built-in voice chat, only text chat

Advanced endpoint management is a paid add-on

Best for: IT teams and MSPs that want fast, secure attended and unattended support at a fair price.

Contact: Website: https://www.splashtop.com HQ: Cupertino, California, USA

2. AnyViewer – Budget-Friendly Windows Support

AnyViewer provides quick attended and unattended remote control with one of the most generous free tiers in the category. It connects Windows machines in seconds, supports fast file transfer, and secures sessions with ECC encryption and two-factor authentication. Mobile apps cover iOS and Android, though the tool stays strongest in Windows-first environments.

Pros:

Capable free tier with unattended access

Fast, simple Windows-to-Windows sessions

Two-factor authentication included

Cons:

Thinner Mac and Linux support than rivals

Fewer compliance certifications for regulated work

Best for: Individuals and small Windows-based teams that want reliable support at little or no cost.

Contact: Website: https://www.anyviewer.com Developer: AOMEI Technology

3. TsPlus Remote Support – Browser-Based Remote Assistance

TsPlus Remote Support delivers attended and unattended remote assistance through the browser, so technicians start sessions without heavy installs. It focuses on secure screen sharing, remote control, chat, and file transfer, and prices on a flat per-technician basis that stays predictable as usage grows. The approach suits teams that want straightforward web-based support.

Pros:

Browser-based sessions with minimal setup

Predictable flat per-technician pricing

Secure remote control and file transfer

Cons:

Windows-centric feature focus

Fewer advanced features than full platforms

Best for: Support teams that want affordable, web-based remote assistance.

Contact: Website: https://www.tsplus.net

4. RustDesk – Open-Source and Self-Hostable

RustDesk is an open-source remote support and access tool that teams can self-host on their own relay server for full control of their data. It runs across Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile, encrypts sessions end to end, and costs nothing to use. The trade-off is effort: self-hosting and maintenance fall on your team, and support is community-based.

Pros:

Free and open-source with self-hosting

End-to-end encryption and full data control

Cross-platform desktop and mobile clients

Cons:

Self-hosting requires technical setup and upkeep

Community support rather than a vendor SLA

Best for: Technical teams that want a free, self-controlled support tool.

Contact: Website: https://www.rustdesk.com

5. HelpWire – Free Remote Support for Help Desks

HelpWire is a free remote support tool built for help desks and small businesses. It supports attended sessions across Windows and Mac, lets a technician manage multiple client workstations, and includes file transfer and secure connections at no cost. It is lighter than enterprise platforms, but the price is hard to argue with for routine support.

Pros:

Completely free for business use

Cross-platform attended support

Multiple client workstations per technician

Cons:

Fewer advanced and unattended features

Younger product with a smaller track record

Best for: Small teams that need no-cost help desk support.

Contact: Website: https://www.helpwire.app

Worth noting: CISA, the FBI, and the NSA jointly warned that attackers routinely abuse legitimate remote access software for broad access to victim systems. That is why encryption, multi-factor authentication, and session logging should be deal-breakers, not afterthoughts, when you compare platforms.

Which Remote Support Platform Fits Your Team?

No single tool wins for everyone. Match your situation to the right pick:

If you run an IT team or MSP supporting many endpoints: Splashtop, for attended and unattended support, branding, and per-technician value.

If you need quick, free Windows support: AnyViewer’s free tier handles ad-hoc sessions well.

If you want browser-based assistance without installs: TsPlus Remote Support delivers web-based sessions.

If you can self-host and want full data control: RustDesk is open-source and free.

If you need a no-cost tool for occasional help desk work: HelpWire is simple and free.

For most teams that need reliable, secure attended and unattended support at a fair price, Splashtop is the strongest starting point.

FAQs

What is the difference between remote support and remote desktop software? Remote support is assisted: a technician connects to an end user’s device, often through a one-time code, to resolve a specific issue. Remote desktop, or remote access, usually means unattended access to your own or managed machines. Many platforms, including Splashtop, handle both modes.

What security features should a remote support platform have? Look for end-to-end encryption such as AES-256 and TLS, multi-factor authentication, granular permissions, session recording, and instant access revocation. Because attackers actively abuse remote access tools, these controls are essential rather than optional.

Is there a free remote support tool that is good enough for business? Free options like RustDesk and HelpWire cover real needs, and AnyViewer offers a capable free tier. They trade away advanced management, branding, and vendor support, so weigh those gaps against what your team actually needs before relying on one.

What makes Splashtop a strong remote support platform? Splashtop combines attended and unattended support with 4K low-latency performance, AES-256 encryption, multi-factor authentication, and per-technician pricing that scales affordably, plus SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA coverage. That balance of performance, security, and value is why it leads this list.

Does Splashtop support both attended and unattended sessions? Yes. Splashtop SOS handles attended, on-demand sessions through a 9-digit code, while Splashtop Remote Support adds unattended access to managed endpoints. Many teams use both modes from a single console.

The Bottom Line

Splashtop stands out as the best remote support solution platform for 2026, pairing attended and unattended support with strong performance, enterprise-grade security, and pricing that scales with your team rather than against it. AnyViewer and TsPlus Remote Support are solid budget picks, while RustDesk and HelpWire serve teams that want free or self-hosted options. Ready to streamline your support desk? Trial Splashtop on a handful of endpoints, confirm its security certifications against your requirements, and roll it out to your whole fleet.

References:

CISA. (2023). Guide to Securing Remote Access Software. https://www.cisa.gov/news-events/alerts/2023/06/06/cisa-and-partners-release-joint-guide-securing-remote-access-software Fortinet. (2026). What Is Remote Access? How Does It Work? https://www.fortinet.com/resources/cyberglossary/remote-access Statista. (2024). Share of employees working remotely worldwide, 2020 to 2023. https://www.statista.com G2. (2026). Splashtop Remote Support Reviews. https://www.g2.com/products/splashtop-inc-splashtop-remote-support/reviews