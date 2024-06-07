50 Cent Defends Viral Photo With Lauren Boebert On Capitol Hill: ‘I Took Pic

Rapper 50 Cent defended his viral picture with Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., following his visit to Capitol Hill on Wednesday, in which he advocated for more Black representation in the liquor industry, stating he took pictures with various members of Congress from both parties.

The musician—born Curtis Jackson III—visited Capitol Hill Wednesday to advocate for Black entrepreneurs and push for more representation in the alcohol industry. 50 Cent, who owns the liquor company Sire Spirits, was joined by civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

After his visit, he posted a picture of himself posing with the outspoken GOP representative, which quickly went viral.

The rapper tweeted pictures of himself with many other representatives last night spanning both parties, including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.), former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), and Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)—though none garnered as many likes and reposts as his picture with Boebert.

50 Cent said he sees Black men “identifying with Trump” in the 2024 presidential election “because they got RICO charges,” after a reporter asked him about the significance of Black men this election cycle. The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations law makes it illegal to engage in racketeering activity and was passed to combat organized crime. Trump and 18 co-defendants were charged in August under the RICO law for their efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. 50 Cent said he has not yet decided who he will vote for in the presidential election. In 2020, the rapper appeared to endorse Trump in a tweet in which he criticized President Joe Biden’s tax plans, stating: “I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people.” But less than a week later, he tweeted: “F— Donald Trump, I never liked him.” He previously endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016.

SURPRISING FACT

50 Cent referenced his legal dispute with liquor company Suntory Global Spirits in social media posts ahead of his Capitol Hill visit. “I’m off to DC 🛫to talk to the Congressional Black Caucus about how @suntoryglobalspirits has damaged my business,” the rapper postedWednesday. 50 Cent sued the company—which says it is the third-largest premium spirits company—alleging it overcharged his Sire Spirits business on taxes, customs and insurance, according to liquor industry publication The Drinks Business.

By Agencies