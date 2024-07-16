50 Killed, 413 Injured in Anti-government Protests – KNCHR

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has reported that, to date, a total of 50 people have died in connection with the anti-government protests.

In a statement, KNCHR indicated that some individuals succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment, while others were found under the debris of the burnt Sunbeam Mall in Nairobi.

The deceased are from various regions: Nairobi (21), Nakuru (3), Laikipia (2), Narok (1), Kajiado (3), Uasin Gishu (4), Kakamega (2), Kisumu (3), Kisii (1), Mombasa (3), Siaya (1), Kiambu (1), Nandi (1), Embu (1), Homa Bay (1), Nyeri (1), and Bungoma (1).

“The number of the injured stands at 413,” it added.

The commission’s Chairperson, Roseline Odede, has urged thorough investigations into the killings and injuries.

Odede stated that the commission will also pursue accountability for all documented instances of police brutality and excesses under command responsibility.

“We also call upon His Excellency the President to honor his commitment to respecting the rule of law by issuing a zero-tolerance directive on human rights violations to all the deployed security agencies,” said Odede.

Regarding abductions, Odede stated that a total of 59 people have been abducted or are currently missing.

“The number of those arbitrarily arrested is at 682). We condemn the abductions and arrests and demand an immediate and unconditional release of all the illegally detained persons in relation to the protests,” she added.

She added that the commission has filed petitions for Habeas Corpus orders to seek accountability for missing and abducted persons.

She urged the Inspector General of Police, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to expedite investigations and prosecute all individuals, including police officers, responsible for human rights violations during the policing of the demonstrations.