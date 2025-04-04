9 More Suspected Panga Boys Gang Members Arrested In Coast Region Crackdown

Police have arrested nine more individuals believed to be members of the notorious armed gang known as the Panga Boys, in an ongoing crackdown targeting criminal groups in the Coast region.

Coast Regional Commander Ali Nunow confirmed the arrests, saying the suspects were apprehended during an overnight intelligence-led operation carried out by a multi-agency team involving officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Kenya Police Service (KPS). Several offensive weapons and other items were seized during the operation.

The suspects were identified as Ali Bakari Mwakuzimu, Hassan Ayub Cheti, Mohammed Salim Said, Mwalimu Rashid Mwakuzimu, Omar Abdurahman Mohammed, Shukran Seif Bengiji, Ibrahim William Okoyo, Matano Rashid Mwahambwe, and Rashid Mwalimu Raso.

Among the items recovered and kept as exhibits are 11 pangas, five slashers, a hacksaw, four knives, 26 sachets of cannabis sativa (each weighing 50 grams), five mobile phones, a pair of scissors, a toy gun, a motorcycle, and various hats, caps, and bandanas suspected to be used for hiding identities during attacks.

“All the suspects are being processed for further legal action,” police said in a statement.

The latest arrests come just weeks after Kwale prosecutors secured a 14-day detention order for 33 suspected members of the same gang. The suspects were accused of belonging to a criminal organization in violation of Sections 3A(a) and 4(1) of the Prevention of Organized Crime Act, 2010.

According to a sworn affidavit by Chief Inspector Kennedy Mutunga, the suspects had been terrorizing residents in Diani with violent attacks. Resident Magistrate Joy Mtimba granted the request to detain them for two weeks as investigations continued. The case is set for mention on April 8, 2025.

As part of broader efforts to restore calm, two senior police officers were transferred following recent gang attacks in Diani. Msambweni Sub-County Police Commander Ahmed Hillow and Diani Officer Commanding Station (OCS) were replaced. Robinson Langat from Tigania West was appointed the new Msambweni commander and instructed to assume his post immediately.

Regional police chief Ali Nunow has been on the ground leading the crackdown, holding several meetings with local leaders, elders, and youth in the affected areas. The meetings aim to foster community cooperation in addressing gang activity.

In a positive development, about 100 young men surrendered to authorities, pledging to abandon criminal activities. County government officials have promised to support them, including integrating them into rehabilitation and economic empowerment programs.

Commander Nunow attributed the rise in youth crime to poor parenting. “Spare the rod and spoil the child. Poor parenting has led to all these issues and we must deal with them before it is too late,” he said.

This came after machete-wielding youths from a funeral in Diani stormed shops, looting and attacking residents. The violence followed the burial of 29-year-old Juma Said, who had earlier been stabbed to death.