A.J. McCarron Net Worth 2025

A.J. McCarron, an accomplished American professional football quarterback, has a net worth of $5 million. Best known for his stellar college career, McCarron secured three BCS National Championships with the University of Alabama, cementing his place in college football history.

A.J. McCarron Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth September 13, 1990 Place of Birth Mobile, Alabama Nationality American Profession NFL Player

Early Life

Born on September 13, 1990, in Mobile, Alabama, Raymond Anthony “A.J.” McCarron Jr. displayed his talent for football early on. He attended St. Paul’s Episcopal School, where he excelled as a quarterback, showcasing the skills that would later make him a national champion.

College Success at Alabama

McCarron’s collegiate career at the University of Alabama was nothing short of legendary. As the Crimson Tide’s quarterback, he led the team to three BCS National Championships in 2010, 2012, and 2013. His leadership and precision on the field earned him numerous accolades, including being named a first-team All-American in 2013.

In the same year, McCarron received prestigious honors such as the Maxwell Award, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, and Kellen Moore Award, recognizing his exceptional talent. He was also named second-team All-SEC in both 2012 and 2013, further solidifying his status as one of college football’s elite players.

NFL Career

A.J. McCarron entered the NFL when he was drafted 164th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2014 NFL Draft. He played for the Bengals from 2014 to 2017, serving primarily as a backup quarterback but stepping in when needed.

Also Read: Will Ferrell Net Worth 2025

In 2018, McCarron signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Buffalo Bills but was traded to the Oakland Raiders later that year. By 2019, he had joined the Houston Texans, where he signed a one-year contract worth $4 million in 2020. Throughout his professional career, McCarron demonstrated resilience and adaptability, contributing to his teams in various capacities.

A.J. McCarron Contracts and Earnings

McCarron’s NFL career has been marked by several lucrative contracts. His first deal with the Bengals in 2014 was a four-year agreement worth $2.4 million. His 2018 contract with the Bills, valued at $10 million, showcased his growing reputation in the league. With the Texans, his one-year deal added $4 million to his career earnings.

A.J. McCarron Net Worth

A.J. McCarron net worth is $5 million.