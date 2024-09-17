Heart Radio’s Jamie Theakston Diagnosed With Stage One Cancer

Heart Radio Breakfast co-host Jamie Theakston has revealed he has been diagnosed with stage one laryngeal cancer.

In a recent statement, the 53-year-old presenter shared that he had undergone surgery to remove a lesion from his vocal cords after the cancer was confirmed through a biopsy.

Despite the diagnosis, Theakston reassured his fans, saying: “So – I have cancer – but cancer doesn’t have me.” He expressed optimism about his prognosis and shared hopes of returning to the radio in October. “The prognosis is very positive, and I’ve been told to give my voice a rest. Until then, I leave you in the capable hands of JK (Jason King) and Amanda (Holden).”

Heart Radio shared their support for Theakston on Instagram, calling him “our beloved Jamie.” His co-host, Amanda Holden, addressed listeners on Tuesday, explaining that while the cancer diagnosis was serious, it was not all bad news. “Jamie has an amazing team behind him, and he’s going to be okay,” she said. “He told us to hold the fort, and the show must go on.”

Jason King, who is temporarily stepping in for Theakston, also expressed confidence in his colleague’s recovery, saying, “The prognosis is very positive, and he’s hoping to be back with us soon.”

The announcement has been met with an outpouring of love and support from celebrities and fans alike. Singer Olly Murs wished him a speedy recovery, while chef Jamie Oliver sent “big love” to his friend. Former co-host Emma Bunton shared her affection, saying, “Love you to bits.” Fellow celebrities including Sarah Millican, Mark Wright, and Natalie Appleton also posted well wishes.

Jamie Theakston became a household name in the 1990s, hosting popular shows such as The Ozone, Live & Kicking, and Top of the Pops. He has been a key figure at Heart Radio since 2005 and continues to be a cherished voice on the airwaves.

Despite his current battle, Theakston remains hopeful, telling fans, “Be thankful for this day, and when I next see you, I’ve got a great story to tell.” Fans are eagerly awaiting his return, confident in his resilience and positivity.