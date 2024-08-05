What Is David Arquette’s Net Worth And Salary?

David Arquette, an American actor, film director, producer, and screenwriter, has a net worth of $30 million. He is best known for his role as Dewey Riley in the “Scream” horror franchise, spanning from 1996 to the present. With over 130 acting credits, Arquette’s diverse career has included significant roles in both film and television.

Early Life

David Arquette was born on September 8, 1971, in a commune in Bentonville, Virginia. His mother, Brenda, was a therapist, actress, poet, and acting teacher, and his father, Lewis, was an actor. David’s siblings, Patricia, Rosanna, Alexis, and Richmond, also pursued acting careers. In 2016, Alexis passed away from a heart attack caused by a bacterial infection after living with HIV for nearly three decades.

Growing up, Arquette faced a turbulent childhood with an alcoholic father and an abusive mother. Despite this, he found solace in acting, participating in local plays and high school productions. He attended Fairfax High School and the Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies.

David Arquette Career

Arquette began his acting career in the early 1990s, appearing in movies such as “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (1992), “Airheads” (1994), and “Never Been Kissed” (1999). His television credits include appearances on “Blossom” (1992), “Beverly Hills, 90210” (1992), “Friends” (1996), and “The Hughleys” (1999). Notable film roles include “Eight Legged Freaks” (2002), “Riding the Bullet” (2004), “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D” (2005), and “The Tripper” (2006), which he also co-wrote, directed, and produced. He guest-starred on his sister Patricia’s TV series “Medium” in 2011 and directed three episodes of the show.

In 2000, Arquette starred in the World Championship Wrestling movie “Ready to Rumble” and even wrestled in a series of matches for WCW, winning the WCW World Heavyweight Championship that year. He resumed wrestling on the independent circuit in 2018.

Career Development

Arquette made his television debut in 1990, appearing in 10 episodes of Fox’s “The Outsiders” and 12 episodes of NBC’s “Parenthood.” His early film roles included “Where the Day Takes You” (1991), “Cruel Doubt” (1992), and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (1992). He co-starred in the 1994 comedy “Airheads” and met his future wife, Courteney Cox, while filming “Scream.” The “Scream” franchise, in which he appeared in every installment, has grossed over $608.5 million.

In 1999, Arquette starred in “Never Been Kissed” and “Muppets from Space.” He worked with The Muppets again in 2002’s “It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie” and appeared in Stephen King’s “Riding the Bullet” in 2004. His leading role on the ABC sitcom “In Case of Emergency” came in 2007.

David also participated in “Dancing with the Stars” in 2011, placing sixth, and lent his voice to various TV series, including “Pelswick” (2000–2002) and “Jake and the Never Land Pirates” (2011–2016). He guest-starred on shows like “My Name Is Earl” (2008) and “Cougar Town” (2012). Arquette produced and starred in the film “Just Before I Go” (2014) and portrayed serial killer Keith Jesperson in “Happy Face Killer.” He has also produced the game show “Celebrity Name Game” and competed on more than 20 episodes of it.

In 2020, he appeared in the films “12 Hour Shift” and “Spree” and the documentary “You Cannot Kill David Arquette,” which he also produced.

Personal Life

David married “Scream” co-star Courteney Cox on June 12, 1999, and they have a daughter, Coco, born on June 13, 2004. The couple formed Coquette Productions, producing several TV series, including “Dirt” and “Cougar Town.” They divorced in May 2013 after separating in 2010.

Arquette began dating Christina McLarty in 2011, marrying her on April 12, 2015. They have two sons, Charlie (born April 28, 2014) and Augustus (born March 8, 2017). Arquette co-owns a nightclub, Bootsy Bellows, and became a certified Bob Ross instructor. He also runs a clothing line, Propr Collection, with musician Ben Harper.

Real Estate

In 2004, David and Courteney Cox bought a home in Beverly Hills for $5.5 million, later listing it for $19.5 million after their divorce. In 2001, they purchased a John Lautner-designed home in Malibu for $10 million, selling it in 2007 for $27.5 million. In June 2017, Arquette sold a Los Angeles home for $8.342 million and bought a new home in Encino for $4.25 million, which he later listed for $4.975 million in 2019. He also sold his Lake Arrowhead home for $1.35 million in April 2020.

David Arquette Awards and Nominations

David Arquette has won several awards, including three Blockbuster Entertainment Awards for his roles in “Scream 2,” “Never Been Kissed,” and “Scream 3.” He received a Teen Choice Award for “Scream 3” and an Eyegore Award in 2011. He has been recognized at film festivals and has received nominations from the Daytime Emmy Awards, Behind the Voice Actors Awards, International Academy of Web Television Awards, The Streamy Awards, and the Southampton International Film Festival.

