Detectives Seize Over 55,000 Litres Of Kangara In Kisii Crackdown

Detectives on Thursday, April 3, 2025, confiscated more than 55,000 litres of kangara and 500 litres of chang’aa in Mwaguto Village, Kisii South Sub-County, in a major crackdown on illicit alcohol. Five suspects—three women and two men—were arrested during the operation.

The raid, led by a multi-agency team spearheaded by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), dismantled a large-scale brewing operation that had been running on a four-acre piece of land.

The site was equipped with storage facilities and brewing equipment, exposing a well-established network behind the illegal trade.

NACADA CEO Dr. Anthony Omerikwa hailed the operation as a major victory in the fight against illicit brews, warning that authorities will not relent in their crackdown.

“This is a clear message to all those engaging in this illegal business—we are coming for you,” he declared.

Dr. Omerikwa also revealed plans to initiate legal action to have the four-acre land where the plant was located forfeited to the government.

“This property is a crime scene, and we will ensure it is reverted to the state as part of our efforts to dismantle these networks completely,” he stated.

Local residents welcomed the raid, saying the illicit trade had fueled crime and ruined livelihoods. Area Chief Samuel Nyabuto commended the operation, calling for continued vigilance to eradicate the vice.