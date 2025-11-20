AAR Hospital Secures Top Global Accreditation

AAR Hospital has received one of the highest global quality ratings after its outpatient centre was awarded the prestigious SafeCare Level 5 accreditation, marking a major milestone for Kenya’s healthcare sector.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the recognition reflects the country’s progress in strengthening patient safety, dignity and efficiency across health facilities, as the government continues to enforce key standards under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Duale was speaking during the SafeCare Level 5 accreditation ceremony for AAR Hospital’s outpatient centre. SafeCare Level 5 is one of the highest global ratings for quality and patient safety. The CS said the government remains committed to restoring public trust and strengthening safety as Kenya pushes forward with Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The accreditation is the result of several years of continuous improvement and strict assessment under SafeCare standards. Earlier, in April 2025, AAR Healthcare also achieved the ISO 15189:2022 international laboratory accreditation, further proving its commitment to top global clinical standards.

Duale said the recognition will enhance patient safety, improve care quality, boost confidence among partners, and increase efficiency through streamlined and cost-effective services. He noted that these are key pillars of the 5th Administration’s UHC plan.

He also raised concern about the rising number of maternal and newborn deaths across the country, saying it is now a national priority that demands urgent action.

“Better outcomes demand skilled personnel, reliable equipment and blood supplies, and strong infection control—all central to the SafeCare accreditation process,” he said.

Seven of AAR’s twenty-one outpatient centres have now reached the highest SafeCare certification level. Duale said this shows how private healthcare providers can support national health goals, including the upcoming Quality Healthcare and Patient Safety Bill, 2025.

During a tour of the 150-bed hospital—which includes a 12-bed Intensive Care Unit, High Dependency Unit, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and dialysis services—the CS praised the hospital’s heavy investment in modern equipment, strong clinical standards, and integrated digital systems that protect patient safety.

The CS was hosted by AAR Hospital CEO Dr Aysha Edwards, alongside World Medical Association President Dr Jacqueline Kitulu.