Ababu Namwamba Named Kenya’s UNEP Permanent Representative

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has been appointed Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) in Nairobi.

The changes, conveyed by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, involved nominations, reassignments, and appointments across senior ranks of the Executive.

“His Excellency the President has today made nominations, reassignments, and appointments to the senior ranks of the Executive,” Koskei stated in an official release.

Namwamba, who previously served as Sports CS, left the Cabinet following political pressure during anti-government protests by Gen Z earlier in the year. His former docket was handed over to Kipchumba Murkomen in mid-2024. Murkomen has now been reassigned to the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, replacing Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who had been acting in the role since Kithure Kindiki’s elevation to Deputy President after Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment.

Additionally, President Ruto appointed Mutahi Kagwe, Lee Kinyanjui, and William Kabogo to key positions within his cabinet.

Mutahi Kagwe, former Health Cabinet Secretary known for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been named the new Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development.

He replaces Andrew Karanja, who has been appointed Ambassador to Brazil. Lee Kinyanjui has been appointed Cabinet Secretary for Investment, Trade, and Industry, while William Kabogo will serve as Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication, and Digital Economy.

In other reassignments, Salim Mvurya will now head the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports, while Kipchumba Murkomen has been moved to lead the Ministry of Interior and National Administration.

Murkomen takes over this role from Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who had been acting in the position following Kithure Kindiki’s elevation to Deputy President after the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua. Other key appointments include Ndiritu Muriithi as Chairperson of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Anthony Mwaura as Chairperson of the Kenya Rural Roads Authority, and Kembi Gitura as Chairperson of the Board of Directors at Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral, and Research Hospital.

“His Excellency the President has transmitted the nominations of the Cabinet Secretaries, High Commissioners, Ambassadors, and Permanent Representatives to the National Assembly for consideration and approval by Parliament, in fulfillment of the legal requirements set out under our nation’s supreme law,” Koskei added.