Paris 2024 Olympics: Abraham Kibiwott Shines in Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

In a thrilling men’s 3000m steeplechase final at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Soufiane El Bakkali delivered a historic performance to become the first man to successfully defend his title since 1936. The final was a high-stakes contest featuring reigning Olympic champion El Bakkali, world record holder Lamecha Girma, and a strong Kenyan trio—Amos Serem, Abraham Kibiwott, and Simon Koech.

The Kenyan athletes, aiming to restore Kenya’s dominance in the event, showed remarkable determination. Conseslus Kipruto was the last Kenyan to win gold in this event at the 2016 Rio Olympics, with Benjamin Kigen narrowly missing the podium in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Race Highlights

Early Race: The Ethiopian trio of Samuel Firewu, Lamecha Girma, and Getnet Wale led the field at the 1000m mark, with El Bakkali closely trailing. Mukund Sable of India was in fifth place, while Kenya’s Abraham Kibiwott was in sixth, alongside Simon Koech.

Mid-Race: By the 2000m mark, Koech had moved to the front with Uganda’s Leonard Chemutai also making a strong push.

Final Sprint: As the race neared its conclusion, El Bakkali surged ahead, finishing first with a time of 8:06.05. Kenneth Rooks of the USA claimed silver with a time of 8:06.41, while Abraham Kibiwott secured bronze with a time of 8:06.47.

Final Results