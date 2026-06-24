Activist Bob Njagi arrested ahead of June 25 commemoration Protests

Police in Kajiado County have arrested activist Bob Njagi over allegations of incitement linked to planned demonstrations in Kitengela on June 25.

This is part of efforts to stop the planned demos.

According to Kajiado County Police Commander Alex Shikondi, Njagi was arrested on Wednesday after authorities reviewed a video circulating on social media in which he allegedly urged young people to participate in the protests.

Police claim the remarks could encourage unrest and lead to the destruction of property in Kitengela town. The town has previously been a hotspot during protests, with several businesses reportedly looted and vandalized during past demonstrations.

The planned protests are intended to commemorate victims who lost their lives during the nationwide Gen Z protests of June 25, 2024, a movement that became a defining moment in Kenya’s youth-led campaign against controversial government policies.

Shikondi confirmed that Njagi is being held at a police station whose location was not disclosed, citing security concerns. He said security agencies have deployed adequate personnel and resources to prevent unauthorized demonstrations and ensure the safety of residents and businesses in Kitengela.

The police commander further warned that officers would remain on high alert and take firm action against anyone involved in unlawful protests, violence, looting, or destruction of property.

Njagi’s arrest comes amid heightened security preparations across several parts of the country ahead of the June 25 anniversary, with authorities closely monitoring mobilization efforts and calls for commemorative gatherings.

The development is likely to intensify debate over the balance between public order and the constitutional rights to assembly, demonstration, and freedom of expression.