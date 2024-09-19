Actor Geoffrey Hinsliff, Star Of Coronation Street Dies Aged 86

Tributes are being paid to Geoffrey Hinsliff, the actor best known for his role as Don Brennan in the popular soap Coronation Street, who has passed away at the age of 86.

Hinsliff, who was born in Leeds, made his mark on British television when he joined the show in 1987, playing his character for a decade.

During his time on Coronation Street, Hinsliff’s character, Don Brennan, was involved in numerous dramatic storylines, including relationships, affairs, attempted murder, and kidnapping.

His performance captivated audiences and left a lasting impact on the soap’s history.

In addition to his role in Coronation Street, Hinsliff appeared in other notable TV shows and films, such as Doctor Who, Brass, A Bridge Too Far, and Heartbeat. His family shared that he died just short of his 87th birthday.

In a statement, his wife Judith, whom he married in 1967, and daughters Gaby and Sophie said: “He was restless, curious, adventurous, and funny; he loved nothing better than setting the world to rights around the dinner table. But it was family and home that ultimately mattered most to him.”

Coronation Street co-star Helen Worth, who plays Gail Platt, expressed her sadness, saying: “Geoff was a lovely, quiet man who will be sadly missed by us all.”

ITV, the network that airs Coronation Street, also paid tribute to Hinsliff’s memorable performances.

“His partnership with Lynne Perrie [who played Ivy] was something special, and they gave viewers great joy for many years,” the network stated.

Hinsliff, who graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in 1960, came from humble beginnings.

His family shared that he left school in Leeds at 15 with no qualifications, but an English teacher encouraged him to pursue acting, leading him to RADA on a scholarship.

He later joined the prestigious Royal Shakespeare Company.

Throughout his career, Hinsliff played a wide range of roles, including appearances in the crime shows The Professionals and Z-Cars.

His portrayal of Don Brennan on Coronation Street included dramatic storylines such as his tumultuous relationship with Ivy, his flings, and his eventual tragic death in 1997 when his car crashed and burst into flames.

Hinsliff’s departure from the soap was marked by his decision to “go out in style” as his character’s mental decline made a return impossible.

In addition to his television work, Hinsliff was also known for his theatre performances, including collaborations with director Peter Brook and roles in productions such as The Changing Room and O Lucky Man.

Geoffrey Hinsliff is survived by his wife, daughters, and four grandchildren.