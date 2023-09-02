US Actors’ Union Eyes Second Strike Against Video Game Giants Amid Wage And AI Standoff”

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), representing actors in the United States, is considering authorizing a second strike against major video game companies, including industry giants like Activision and Electronic Arts.

Talks between the union and these corporations have hit a “stalemate,” with key disagreements centered on wage increases and concerns related to artificial intelligence (AI).

Hollywood actors have been on strike since July 13 against prominent television and film companies, further complicating the entertainment industry’s landscape.

Voting on whether to initiate a second strike is scheduled to take place between September 5 and September 25.

SAG-AFTRA’s announcement on Friday revealed that the union has been advocating for an 11% increase in compensation rates for video game performers.

Additionally, they are seeking safeguards against AI, which they argue poses a significant threat to the future of artists’ work and careers. Improved working conditions are also a key demand.

Fran Drescher, the union’s president and a renowned American actress, expressed her concerns regarding the impact of AI, stating, “Once again artificial intelligence is putting our members in jeopardy of reducing their opportunity to work. SAG-AFTRA is standing up to tyranny on behalf of its members.”

The union, which boasts a membership of 160,000 individuals across the entertainment industry, had initially negotiated a separate contract with major video game companies, which was set to expire in November.

However, the contract was extended by a year to facilitate ongoing discussions.

Audrey Cooling, a spokesperson for the ten video game companies participating in the negotiations, emphasized that all parties are striving for a “fair contract” that accurately reflects the contributions of performers. “We are negotiating in good faith and hope to reach a mutually beneficial deal as soon as possible,” she added.

If the vote for a second strike proves successful, the union will have the option to take job action if discussions falter when they resume on September 26.

The issues raised against video game companies echo those at the heart of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike against film and television companies. This strike has persisted for over 50 days, causing significant disruptions to global film and television productions due to failed negotiations.

Screenwriters also took a stand in May, walking away from their roles due to concerns about compensation, working conditions, and the industry’s growing reliance on AI technology.

SAG-AFTRA previously initiated a strike against video game companies in 2016, which lasted a grueling 11 months before reaching a resolution.

