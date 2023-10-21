Actress Julia Fox Acknowledges “Red Flags” In Relationship With Kanye West

Actress Julia Fox has spoken candidly about her relationship with Kanye West, formerly known as Ye.

In a recent interview, the Uncut Gems star revealed that there were “definitely some red flags” in her romance with the rapper, but she initially chose to overlook them due to the excitement and novelty of the relationship. Julia and Kanye West dated for a month in the past year.

While promoting her memoir, “Down the Drains,” Julia Fox discussed her experiences with an unnamed artist, believed to be Kanye.

She shared how her partner had controlled aspects of her life, including clothing choices, and explained that the relationship became unsustainable.

Julia’s book delves into her brief but headline-grabbing relationship with the rapper, shedding light on the dynamics of their time together.

She also mentioned her past experience as a dominatrix during her teenage years, describing it as a self-esteem booster.

Julia Fox’s relationship with Kanye West garnered significant media attention, thanks in part to her distinctive fashion choices and bold public appearances.

Since then, she has become a prominent figure in the world of fashion and entertainment, often seen on catwalks and at high-profile events.

Her recent appearance on Madonna’s Celebration Tour at London’s O2 Arena, where she joined the pop icon in a duct tape outfit to judge a vogueing competition, highlighted her growing presence in the industry. Last year, Julia’s pronunciation of the film “Uncut Gems” became a viral sensation on TikTok, further elevating her public profile.

