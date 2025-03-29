AG Dorcas Oduor Appoints Panel For Waqf Commission Selection

Attorney General Dorcas Oduor has appointed a five-member panel to oversee the selection of members for the Waqf Commission.

In a gazette notice dated March 28, 2025, Oduor named Jawahir Keinan Hassan, Al-Hajji Kirua Ole Naado, Sheikh Ibrahim Lethome Asman, Sheikh Abdala Ibrahim Ateka, and Sumayya Hassan as members of the selection panel. Their role will be to nominate suitable candidates for appointment to the Waqf Commission.

The announcement comes days after former Attorney General and ex-Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi stated that he was responsible for operationalizing the Waqf Act 2022.

Muturi’s remarks followed President William Ruto’s statement that some aspects of the Act had not been implemented.

Muturi detailed the steps taken under his tenure, including the appointment of the initial selection panel on July 12, 2023, and efforts to secure funding from the National Treasury and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

The panel held its inception meeting on April 18, 2024, and was sworn in on May 14, 2024. However, the process stalled after President Ruto dissolved his Cabinet on July 11, 2024, while shortlisting was ongoing.

During an Iftar dinner at State House, President Ruto assured the Muslim community that the issues surrounding Waqf would soon be resolved under AG Oduor.

“I had a problem with the AG who was there before; he was fairly incompetent. But now, I have a very competent lady in the position, and I can assure you that the issues of Waqf will be sorted out within months,” Ruto said.

Muslim leaders at the event raised concerns over delays in operationalizing the endowment fund despite the existence of the Waqf Act. In response, Muturi clarified that the Act does not provide for a Muslim Endowment Fund, stating that Waqf is a personal religious or charitable endowment managed by the Waqf Commission.