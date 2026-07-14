Alexis Saelemaekers Siblings: Get to Know Jesse

Alexis Jesse M. Saelemaekers is a Belgian professional footballer born on June 27, 1999, in Berchem-Sainte-Agathe, Belgium.

He primarily plays as a right winger or wing-back, though he has shown versatility across the flanks and even at full-back.

He currently represents Serie A club AC Milan, where he wears the number 56 shirt, and is a regular member of the Belgium national team.

Known for his work rate, technical skills, and ability to deliver in crucial moments, Saelemaekers has established himself as a reliable squad player capable of impactful contributions both domestically and internationally.

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Career Accolades



Siblings

Alexis has one older brother named Jesse, who is approximately ten years his senior.

Jesse played a key role in sparking Alexis’s passion for football, as the siblings often played together in local parks during their childhood.

Their father, Luc, was initially hesitant about Alexis pursuing the sport due to challenges Jesse faced in balancing studies and football.

Also Read: Mike Maignan Siblings: All About Laura and Jessica

Career

Saelemaekers began his youth career with V. Beersel-Drogenbos before joining the prestigious RSC Anderlecht academy in 2012.

He made his senior debut for Anderlecht in 2018 and went on to feature regularly in the Belgian Pro League, scoring his first goals and gaining valuable experience.

In January 2020, AC Milan signed him on loan with an option to buy, which was later exercised permanently.

He scored his first goal for the club shortly after arrival and quickly became a fan favorite for his energy and commitment.

Over the following seasons, he contributed with goals and assists in Serie A, the Champions League, and domestic cups, helping Milan in their push for top positions.

To gain more playing time, he spent the 2023–24 season on loan at Bologna, where he excelled under coach Thiago Motta, registering strong numbers and adapting well to a new tactical system.

The following year, he was loaned to Roma, enjoying one of his most prolific spells with a career-high goal tally.

He returned to AC Milan for the 2025–26 season, continuing to play an important rotational role and contributing consistently in the league.

On the international stage, Saelemaekers debuted for Belgium in 2020 and has since earned over two dozen caps, scoring key goals including in World Cup qualifiers and the 2026 FIFA World Cup itself.

Accolades

Throughout his career, Saelemaekers has earned recognition for his performances with club and country.

With AC Milan, he has been part of competitive squads challenging for Serie A titles and European honors, contributing during notable campaigns.

Internationally, scoring at the 2026 World Cup and helping Belgium advance in the tournament stand out as major achievements.