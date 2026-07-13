Mike Maignan Siblings: All About Laura and Jessica

Mike Peterson Maignan is a professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper and captains Serie A club AC Milan.

Born on July 3, 1995, in Cayenne, French Guiana, he represents the France national team.

Maignan is widely regarded as one of the top goalkeepers in world football, known for his shot-stopping abilities, distribution, and commanding presence in the penalty area.

Nicknamed “Magic Mike” or “l’Aigle”, he has risen from humble beginnings to become a key figure for both club and country.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Mike has two older sisters named Laura and Jessica, as well as a brother whose name is not widely publicized.

Raised primarily by his Haitian mother, Yolène Maignan, in the northern suburbs of Paris after the family moved from French Guiana, Maignan has often highlighted how his siblings and mother motivated him.

Career

Maignan began his football journey in the youth academy of Paris Saint-Germain, where he spent several years but mostly served as a backup without making a senior appearance.

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In 2015, he transferred to Lille for around €1 million and gradually established himself as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper by 2017.

His performances at Lille earned him recognition as Ligue 1’s Goalkeeper of the Year in the 2018–19 season, and he played a pivotal role in the team’s surprising Ligue 1 title win in the 2020–21 campaign.

In 2021, Maignan moved to AC Milan for €15 million and quickly became a cornerstone of the team.

In his debut season, he helped Milan secure the Serie A title and was named the league’s best goalkeeper.

He has since been appointed captain and continued to deliver consistent, high-level performances in Serie A and European competitions.

Internationally, Maignan has earned numerous caps for France, contributing to successes such as UEFA Nations League triumphs.

Accolades

At club level, Maignan won the Ligue 1 title with Lille in 2020–21 and the Serie A title with AC Milan in 2021–22, along with domestic super cups.

With France, he has won the UEFA Nations League.

Individually, he has been recognized as Ligue 1 Goalkeeper of the Year, named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Year, and awarded Serie A Best Goalkeeper.