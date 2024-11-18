Alfie Allen Siblings: Meet Lily, Gala and Teddie-Rose

Alfie Evan Allen, born on September 12, 1986, is an English actor best known for his role as Theon Greyjoy in HBO’s Game of Thrones, which earned him an Emmy nomination in 2019.

He has appeared in films such as John Wick, The Predator, and Jojo Rabbit.

Allen comes from a show-business family; his mother is producer Alison Owen and his sister is singer Lily Allen, who wrote the song “Alfie” about him.

He made his Broadway debut in 2022 and starred in the miniseries SAS: Rogue Heroes.

Siblings

Alfie has three sisters, Lily Allen, a well-known singer, Gala Talbott and Teddie-Rose Malleson-Allen.

Lily’s song “Alfie,” released in 2006, humorously addresses Alfie’s lifestyle at the time.

Despite initial discomfort with the song, Alfie has since established a successful acting career, gaining recognition for his role in Game of Thrones.

Career

Allen began his career in the entertainment industry with a small role in the 1998 British film You Are Here.

He gained early recognition through appearances in notable films such as Elizabeth (1998), where he played a minor role, and Atonement (2007), a critically acclaimed adaptation of Ian McEwan’s novel, in which he portrayed a young boy in a pivotal scene.

However, it was his role as Theon Greyjoy in HBO’s epic fantasy series Game of Thrones that marked a significant turning point in his career.

From 2011 to 2019, Allen captivated audiences with his portrayal of Theon, a character whose complex journey from privilege to betrayal and eventual redemption resonated deeply with viewers.

His performance earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2019, underscoring the impact of his role on the show’s success.

In addition to his television achievements, Allen has appeared in several notable films.

In John Wick (2014), he played Iosef Tarasov, the antagonist who sets off the film’s central conflict. This role introduced him to a wider audience and showcased his ability to take on intense characters.

He further established his presence in Hollywood with roles in The Predator (2018), where he portrayed Lynch, and Jojo Rabbit (2019), directed by Taika Waititi, where he played Finkel, demonstrating his versatility in both dramatic and comedic contexts.

Allen made his Broadway debut in 2022 with the play Hangmen, written by Martin McDonagh.

In this production, he played the character of Shirley, showcasing his talent on stage and expanding his acting repertoire.

Awards and accolades

Allen has received notable awards and accolades throughout his acting career.

Most prominently, he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2019 for his portrayal of Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones.

This nomination was celebrated by his sister, singer Lily Allen, who expressed her pride on social media.

In addition to his Emmy nomination, Allen made his Broadway debut in 2022 in Martin McDonagh’s play Hangmen, where he received a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play.

These recognitions highlight his talent and versatility as an actor across various mediums, from television to theater.