All 48 Passengers Safely at Their Destination – Ena Coach Says After Bus Caught Fire

Ena Coach says the 48 passengers involved in an accident along the Narok-Mai Mahiu on Wednesday morning are safe.

In a statement signed by CEO Richard Mogire, the transport company said it dispatched a rescue bus which transported the passengers to Migori.

“In order to minimize any inconveniences caused to our passengers, we immediately dispatched a rescue bus to the scene. The passengers were transferred to the rescue bus, and their journey to Migori was resumed without further delay. As we report the rescue bus has reached the destination (Migori),” said Mogire.

He further stated that investigations into the incident have commenced to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

“We are are working closely with the relevant authorities and experts to determine the root cause and take appropriate actions to ensure the highest standards of safety for our passengers,” he added.

Mogire also apologized to the affected passengers for inconveniences caused by the incident.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation for your understanding and support during this time,” he continued.

The accident occurred after one of the tires burst while ascending the hill after Suswa. The puncture is believed to have caused the fire.

