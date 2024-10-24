All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins traded to the Chiefs amid Kansas City’s string of injuries.

As the Tennessee Titans continue to lose games and the Kansas City Chiefs continue to lose receivers, they allegedly reached an agreement that benefits everyone. DeAndre Hopkins, the 32-year-old imminent free agency, is reportedly being traded to the two-time reigning Super Bowl champs.

Hopkins has only made 15 receptions for 173 yards and one score, with 10 of those catches and 127 yards coming in two different games.

Hopkins has caught one ball in three games this season, including a negative-two yard reception against the Buffalo Bills, who have recently acquired Amari Cooper.

Hopkins is the third experienced receiver dealt in the previous week, following Cooper and Davante Adams, who rejoined former teammate Aaron Rodgers in New York with the Jets.

Hopkins isn’t the three-time All-Pro he once was in the late 2010s, but Will Levis and Mason Rudolph are severely limiting what he can do on the field. Last season, he had 75 receptions and 1,057 yards, the lowest totals in a full season since 2016.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs have lost Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, and Justin Watson for the season. Even JuJu Smith-Schuster strained his hamstring last weekend against the San Francisco 49ers.

Despite this, Kansas City remains 6-0 and recently defeated the San Francisco 49ers in a Super Bowl rematch.

While Hopkins may not be his former self anymore, it is difficult to picture Patrick Mahomes not assisting him at all.

The Titans are apparently receiving a conditional fourth-round selection, which is not a bad deal for an ageing receiver who had no chance of returning.

Mahomes may not save Hopkins from missing the Pro Bowl for the fourth consecutive season, but the potential, paired with being Mahomes’ top target, is very appealing.