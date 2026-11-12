Amnesty International demands probe into abduction of advocate found dumped in Isiolo

Amnesty International Kenya called for urgent, independent investigations into the abduction of advocate Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi, who was reportedly found dumped in Isiolo on Thursday morning after going missing for 12 days.

The organisation expressed concern over the circumstances surrounding Abdi’s disappearance, which reportedly involved an abduction captured on CCTV footage.

In a statement, Amnesty International Kenya Executive Director George Morara said authorities must establish what happened to the advocate during the 12 days he was missing and identify those responsible for his abduction.

Abshir was found disoriented and taken to the local police station for questioning and released for medical attention.

The Law Society of Kenya and his lawyer Eric Theuri confirmed the victim had been found alive.

Morara called on the National Police Service (NPS) and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to conduct thorough, prompt and impartial investigations into the incident.

He further urged investigators to secure and preserve all available evidence, including CCTV footage, to support efforts to establish the circumstances of the abduction.

“The authorities must demonstrate that abductions will not be tolerated and that no one is above the law,” Morara said.

Amnesty also called on the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to ensure credible evidence is acted upon and anyone suspected of criminal responsibility is prosecuted.

The organisation warned against allowing the case to become another unresolved incident in Kenya’s growing list of reported abductions and enforced disappearances.

It said failure by authorities to conclude investigations, disclose findings and ensure accountability risked entrenching impunity and creating a climate of fear.

Amnesty further demanded that Abdi and his family be kept informed of the progress and findings of investigations, while witnesses and individuals providing information are protected against possible reprisals.

The organisation said accountability should extend to everyone involved, including individuals who may have facilitated or enabled the alleged abduction.

Morara acknowledged the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), civil society organisations and Kenyans who sustained pressure and advocacy efforts seeking Abdi’s release and safe return.

He said their efforts highlighted the important role played by the legal profession, civil society and human rights defenders in challenging enforced disappearances and demanding accountability.

Amnesty reiterated that the Kenyan government has an obligation to protect everyone within its jurisdiction from enforced disappearances and other human rights violations, investigate allegations effectively and ensure victims and their families have access to justice and effective remedies.