Amorim Apologises To Manchester United Fans After Carabao Cup Exit

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has issued another apology to fans following the club’s shock exit from the Carabao Cup. In a short 95-word note to supporters ahead of their Premier League match against Burnley, Amorim asked for unity but admitted the team must do better.

United were eliminated by League Two side Grimsby Town in one of the most embarrassing defeats in the club’s history. The Red Devils came from 2-0 down to force penalties but eventually lost 12-11 in a dramatic shootout.

The result has added pressure on Amorim, who is already facing criticism after a poor start to the season. United lost their opening league game 1-0 to Arsenal and managed only a 1-1 draw against Fulham, leaving them with one point from two games. Last season, they finished 15th — their lowest ever Premier League position.

In his message to fans, Amorim said: “I am sorry. The better team on the night won the game and we all have to do better. Today, we need to show intensity from the start and prove how we are capable of playing. The only way we fix this is by winning games.”

The international break is now seen as a key period for the club’s future. Manchester United officials have said there are no immediate plans to sack Amorim, but another defeat to Burnley could test the patience of the club’s leadership.