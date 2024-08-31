Amy Robach’s Net Worth

Amy Robach, a well-known American news journalist, has an estimated net worth of $5 million. Part of her wealth is linked to her previous marriage to Andrew Shue, an actor turned successful internet entrepreneur. Robach has had a distinguished career in television journalism, primarily with ABC News, where she has been featured on major programs such as “20/20” and “Good Morning America.” Meanwhile, Andrew Shue founded CafeMom.com, a prominent internet portal for women and mothers, which later evolved into Cafe Media, one of the most successful ad representation firms on the internet today.

Amy Robach Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth February 6, 1973 Place of Birth St. Joseph, Michigan Nationality American Profession Journalist

Early Life

Amy Robach was born on February 6, 1973, in St. Joseph, Michigan. She spent her early years in East Lansing, Michigan, before moving to St. Louis, Missouri, during her elementary school years. Shortly before she entered high school, her family relocated again to Georgia. Robach attended Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia, and went on to study at the University of Georgia, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism with high honors. During her college years, she participated in various beauty pageants, reaching the 1995 Miss Georgia pageant, where she finished as the fourth runner-up.

Career in Broadcast Journalism

Amy Robach began her career in broadcast journalism in 1995 at WCBD, a television station in Charleston, South Carolina. She worked there until 1999 before moving to WTTG in Washington, D.C. In 2003, Robach joined MSNBC, where she spent four years anchoring morning segments and occasionally filling in on shows such as “Weekend Today,” “Countdown with Keith Olbermann,” and “Morning Joe.” In 2007, she was named co-anchor of “Weekend Today,” a role she held until May 2012, when she announced her move to ABC News.

At ABC News, Robach initially appeared as a correspondent on “Good Morning America.” In March 2014, she was promoted to the position of anchor on the show, a role she held until 2018, when she became the co-anchor of “20/20.” This two-hour Friday evening program features human interest stories, true crime, and long-form investigative journalism and competes directly with “Dateline NBC.” In March 2020, Robach also began hosting “Pandemic: What You Need to Know,” a daytime program focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, which eventually evolved into “GMA3: What You Need to Know” as the pandemic became less of a news focus.

Jeffrey Epstein “Hot Mic” Incident

In November 2019, Amy Robach became embroiled in controversy due to a “hot mic” incident involving Jeffrey Epstein. The conservative activist group Project Veritas released a video in which Robach was heard discussing how ABC News had prevented a story she had developed in 2015 about Epstein, a convicted sex offender. The video emerged shortly after NPR reported that ABC had not aired an interview with Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s victims, in which Giuffre detailed how Epstein trafficked her to influential men, including Prince Andrew.

Also Read: Amy Irving’s Net Worth

In the “hot mic” video, Robach expressed frustration over how ABC News had shelved her story, which included allegations against Epstein, Prince Andrew, Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz, former President Bill Clinton, and Ghislaine Maxwell. She mentioned that one reason her story was never aired was due to pressure from the Royal Family, who allegedly threatened ABC News to suppress the allegations against Prince Andrew. After the video leaked, Robach explained that her story had not been broadcast because it did not meet ABC’s journalistic standards, lacking sufficient corroborating evidence at the time. ABC News also stated that they continued to investigate the matter.

Personal Life

Amy Robach married her first husband, Tim McIntosh, in 1996. The couple had two daughters, Ava (born in 2002) and Analise (born in 2006), before divorcing in 2008. A year after her divorce, Robach became engaged to actor Andrew Shue, known for his role on “Melrose Place.” The couple met at a book party and married on Robach’s 37th birthday in 2010 at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers in New York City. Through her marriage to Shue, Robach became a stepmother to his three sons: Nate, Aidan, and Wyatt.

In November 2013, Robach publicly announced on “Good Morning America” that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer following a mammogram conducted live on the show a month earlier. She took time off from her duties to undergo treatment, including a bilateral mastectomy, chemotherapy, radiation, and reconstructive surgery. In November 2013, it was revealed that another malignant tumor was discovered, and the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes. After undergoing eight rounds of chemotherapy and other treatments, Robach announced in March 2022 that she was cancer-free.

In August 2022, it was reported that Robach and Shue had separated, following rumors of her affair with her “GMA3” co-anchor, T.J. Holmes.

Amy Robach Net Worth

Amy Robach net worth is $5 million.