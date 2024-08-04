ANC Unanimously Agrees to Merge with UDA

Amani National Congress (ANC) held a crucial pre-merger meeting Saturday, where party leaders unanimously agreed to merge with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The ANC party resolved not only to support President Ruto but also to proceed with the merger between ANC and UDA. The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to national unity and the strengthening of government, setting the stage for a transformative political landscape.

The gathering was marked by a strong sense of unity and purpose, with leaders outlining the path forward for the merger.

Speaking at the event, ANC party leader Governor Issa Timamy underscored the critical nature of the political moment. “Politically, we are at the deep end and we need to hold on to each other so that we get to the shore.”

“The goal is to involve our leaders so that the merger between UDA and ANC is fulfilled. We have had fruitful and consultative discussions, and we unanimously endorsed the idea. As the party leader of ANC, I have been mandated to spearhead the negotiations committee as we engage with our counterparts in the UDA party to chart a way forward for our merger,” Timamy said.

Timamy also highlighted the progress made and the full mandate he has received. “We have completed all necessary constitutional and legal procedures for our party. The next step is to organize a joint congress with our UDA counterparts.”

He emphasized that the full implementation of the merger process with UDA was a key resolution from the meeting, and he has been given full authority by the party to ensure its completion.

Secretary General Omboko Milemba detailed the comprehensive participation in the meeting.

“We have met here with virtually all the organs of the party, including Amani Congress and other leadership within our party. We’ve also engaged with all the elected ANC officials, including MCAs and MPs. We are glad to have former ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi join us for this significant discussion.”

“Today was a session for us to team build and chart a way forward. We’ve unanimously agreed on this direction and look forward to meeting the UDA team to expedite the arrangement and work as one party for the sake of Kenyan unity and the strength of government,” he said.

Beatrice Adagala, Deputy Party Leader of ANC, expressed enthusiasm of the women’s movement.

“On behalf of ANC women, we are proud to merge with UDA. The way we have been working as Women of the ANC Movement, we want to steer this coming party to the next level so that President William Ruto can effectively lead the next five years and potentially a total of ten. Kenya is one, and it belongs to all of us.”

Mudavadi, commended the ANC leaders for their steadfastness.

“Thank you all ANC party leaders for your commitment and presence here. You have made the right decision on how our negotiating team should handle the merger,” Mudavadi said.

“Time is of the essence. By 2027, the political dynamics will have shifted from those in 2022, and ODM has already changed course. Let us work on these modalities to ensure a more unified merger.”

Mudavadi further emphasized the importance of strategic positioning.”

He said in Africa, it is not easy to defeat an incumbent president seeking a second term. “Stay vigilant and never underestimate even the weakest government. Political dynamics change, and you need to be part of the government to make significant moves.”

He also reflected on past political strategies.

“You have advanced the merger discussions with the President more quickly than ODM. When Raila Odinga and ODM plan, they engage primarily with the ruling party. For instance, Uhuru Kenyatta was with Orange party during the referendum but later returned to vie for the presidency in 2007. He eventually contested under the Jubilee Coalition and won in 2012,” he argued.