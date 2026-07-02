Andrew Robertson Siblings: Getting to Know Stephen

Andrew Henry Robertson, commonly known as Andy Robertson, is a Scottish professional footballer born on 11 March 1994 in Glasgow, Scotland.

He plays as a left-back and is renowned for his attacking prowess, stamina, crossing ability, and leadership on the pitch.

Robertson captains the Scotland national team and has established himself as one of the most dynamic full-backs in modern football.

He rose from humble beginnings, having been released by Celtic as a teenager, to become a key figure at elite clubs.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Robertson was born to parents Brian and Pauline Robertson. He has an elder brother named Stephen.

Growing up in a close-knit family in Glasgow, the brothers shared a passion for football.

Stephen was once considered the more promising player in their youth, often described as a “fox in the box” striker who scored plenty of goals, though he pursued an amateur path.

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Career

Robertson began his senior career with Queen’s Park in 2012 after being released by Celtic.

His performances there earned him a move to Dundee United, where he quickly impressed and became a standout player, helping the team reach cup finals and earning Scotland caps.

In 2014, he transferred to Hull City, making his Premier League debut and showcasing his potential despite the team’s relegation battles.

His big breakthrough came in 2017 when Liverpool signed him for a relatively modest fee.

Under manager Jürgen Klopp, Robertson transformed into one of the world’s top left-backs, known for his relentless energy, overlapping runs, and contributions to both attack and defense.

He formed a formidable partnership with right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, driving Liverpool’s success on multiple fronts.

Robertson has also been a mainstay for Scotland, captaining the side and playing a pivotal role in their qualification campaigns for major tournaments.

Accolades

Robertson has amassed an impressive trophy cabinet, particularly during his time at Liverpool.

His honours include two Premier League titles (2019–20 and 2024–25), the UEFA Champions League (2019), the FA Cup (2022), two EFL Cups (2021–22 and 2023–24), the UEFA Super Cup (2019), the FIFA Club World Cup (2019), and the FA Community Shield (2022).

Individually, he has been named in the PFA Team of the Year multiple times and received an MBE in the 2023 New Year Honours for his services to association football, charity, and young people.